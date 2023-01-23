Amidst the all excitement and fervor that SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan has created, many people have also wanted to boycott the movie. Though that’s unfortunate, such chaos can result in some pretty hilarious situations as well. For instance, this man’s best attempt to boycott Pathaan ending up as an epic comment cancelling Bihar’s capital Patna!

Credit: India Today

Twitter user @afficasm shared a screengrab of a man saying "Boycott Patna" in trying to reject Pathaan. And it has resulted in a lot of people thinking to themselves " Whut in the world"? Some have wittily asked him why he's dissing Patna. I mean, we get it, your autocorrect failed you, but sir, at least try to double check the insult you're dishing out.

And, kudos to the people who called out the bizarreness of the comment. Because, TBH neither boycotts make sense.

Bhai Mera Patna aapka kya bigada jo boycott karne pr tule ho — Prabhat Yadav (प्रभु) (@prabhat888027) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Allah yeh sab kya dekhna pahr raha hai 😂😂 — Ahmad Yar (@iam_AhmadYar) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Chacha ka intention or keyboard ka autocorrection match nhi hua hua — AMIT SAVRAN (@amitsavaran) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Main toh patna me rehta hun mer kya kasoor tha😭😭😹😹 — Roasterz.NK (@Navneet88101847) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

भावनाओ में कुछ ज्यादा ही बह गए हैं — Ameed (@mynameameed) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

लगता है चाचा का पटना से गहरा रिश्ता है😉 — Md Azhar (@RaazShazy) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Snapchat – snapdeal thing 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/yDgtNVSmQP — Abishek Rai (@AbishekRai12) January 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

नाच न जानें आंगन टेढ़ा चाचा रहने दो अब https://t.co/QgWC7Ev2qV — Aarti K. Sharma Official (@aarti_kumari201) January 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

CHA CHA Jiiii 😂 rhen do tussi 🤦 https://t.co/OjhD7LsCso — Ac (@atreye_e06) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Ye Chaha Ko Patna Se Kya Problem ho gyi 😂😂😂 https://t.co/i8NZwkUSaQ — 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐦 (@realwasim91) January 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ऐसे ऐसे लोग बॉयकॉट कर रहे थें जो आजतक थिएटर गए ही नही, भाई तुम्हारे करने से क्या होगा जो तुम्हे बॉयकॉट के लिए जो भड़का रहे वो खुद #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow देखने जा रहे है तुम लगे रहो इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर की दुनिया में ही मस्त 😂 — Fatima Khan (@afficasm) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Meanwhile patna pic.twitter.com/4WsNGNeqmt — Aditya (@Aditya13851418) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

@AslamGhousia @AxylumGhazala I will watch #Pathan first day first show and I predict it will be a big hit Inshallah ❤️lots of love to @iamsrk — AYAAZ KHAN (@Ayazindian) January 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

जिसको सही से लिखना भी नही आता वो चले पठान मूवी बायकॉट करने 😂😂 कुछ नही हो सकता अंधभक्तों का — Ãrif Shàikh🇸🇦 (@SheikhArif123) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Credit: Giphy

Well, at least we got a few laughs out of this.