Amidst the all excitement and fervor that SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan has created, many people have also wanted to boycott the movie. Though that’s unfortunate, such chaos can result in some pretty hilarious situations as well. For instance, this man’s best attempt to boycott Pathaan ending up as an epic comment cancelling Bihar’s capital Patna!
Twitter user @afficasm shared a screengrab of a man saying “Boycott Patna” in trying to reject Pathaan. And it has resulted in a lot of people thinking to themselves “Whut in the world”? Some have wittily asked him why he’s dissing Patna. I mean, we get it, your autocorrect failed you, but sir, at least try to double check the insult you’re dishing out.
And, kudos to the people who called out the bizarreness of the comment. Because, TBH neither boycotts make sense.
Well, at least we got a few laughs out of this.