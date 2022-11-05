Bollywood movies are always the talk of the town. Be it for their stories, romance, the Boycott Bollywood trend, or the VFX- we have new Twitter hashtags for Bollywood every day. The teaser for SRK’s much-awaited flick Pathaan was released recently, and we had a lot of opinions about it.

Now, if we keep the Pathaan VFX aside, the teaser seems to have a lot of similarities with the Hrithik Roshan movie War. A Redditor shared visuals from the films, and they looked the same.

Here have a look:

While this scene-by-scene compilation between Pathaan & WAR is making us wonder if the movies are any different from each other.

People on Reddit are discussing this thought and have a lot to say.

It looks like a copy of a copy. I got a lot of tiger zinda Hain vibes Alone-Illustrator-25

Wow, putting them next to each other and man, there is literally no creativity whatsoever. How will this be SRK’s big comeback? BakingBrownie

I just want one thing just one thing please do not add romance/love songs unnecessarily in this one please phyyas



What do you think?

