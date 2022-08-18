Bollywood movies are getting boycotted even before they are released. Unless you are living under the rock, you will see a Twitter hashtag trending to boycott and cancel movies on social media.

Looks like people have moved from nepotism to Boycotting movies now. Talking about the latest #BoycottBollywood fad, a few celebs have opened up about the issue, and here's what they have said:

1. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar pointed out how everyone just wants to give opinions but soon it will affect the economy of India.

People are smart enough to understand what is wrong and what is right. I would just request them, don’t do such mischief, it’s not good and it hurts every industry. Abhi kya ho gaya hai, sabko apna apna kuch bolna hai. Ek film banti hai bohot saare paiso aur mehnat se and koi bhi industry ho (Everybody has a opinion now. When a film is made, there goes a lot of money and hardwork into it), it affects the economy of India and we actually indirectly are hurting ourselves only and I hope people realise this soon.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's Darlings was a part of the boycott trend too. But she isn't afraid of it as she is not afraid to make mistakes and learn from them.

We need to cancel ‘cancel culture’. We need to boycott the boycotts.

3. Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma recently gave us a mind-bowling performance in Darlings. He shared how cancel culture is scary and we need to evolve from it.

It can scare you. It has just gone a bit overboard now. I feel something that you said 10 years ago could have been objectionable, and made a few people raise their eyebrows. It could be a prevalent exercise at that time, but in today’s times, it is no longer frowned upon. I feel you cannot be cancelled for something like that.

4. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor expressed some concerns about this trend and believes we need to come together to put an end to it.

We need to come together and do something very genuine about it because whatever is written, whatever hashtags are used, they are far away from the reality. Some agendas, they are turned into something big when in fact they don’t even exist.

5. Kareena Kapoor

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the biggest examples of the boycott trend as people cancelled it even before its release. Kareena feels cinema is not meant to be cancelled.

It just saddens of course because we're working for the love of cinema and this is good cinema. So we want people to see this. We want them to come and enjoy this movie that we've all and a crew of 250 people who've got jobs and have been working towards the same goal. I just want everybody to come and appreciate good cinema and enjoy it. Cinemas meant to spread love and positivity. It's not meant to kind of be cancelled or spoken about in that sense and it upsets me.

6. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee who is gearing up for her latest flick Dobaaraa rather wants to be a part of this boycott trend. Here's what she said:

I feel out of place when even biggies are being boycotted. Who wouldn't want to be in the league of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar? Please boycott us too. Don't leave us.

7. Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty seems to hate this new fad by people on social media and believes it will detsroy the industry.

I hate this ‘boycott Bollywood’ campaign that is going on on Twitter. I always pray it stops because we are an industry too and there are a lot of people feeding off us. So for that sake let’s not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who probably at some stage make mistakes. But aren’t we humans too? Give one that opportunity. I only say it’s not fair. We can only pray that better sense prevails and this doesn’t happen and these two films work big time.

8. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag rather has a cheeky take on this trend, as he feels he was boycotted even before the trend started.

I am used to it. It affects those whose films do over Rs. 100 cr. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 cr. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me.

We hope boycott Bollywood is just another trend that retires soon.

