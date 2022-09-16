Sometimes life throws the strangest situations your way. For instance how Ramesh Sagar from Gujarat received a hefty amount in his Demat account only for it to be withdrawn a couple of hours later!

Ramesh owned a Demat account with Kotak Securities, and on the 22nd of July, 2022, he received ₹11,677 crores and decided to invest ₹2 crores of it in the stock market and booked a profit of ₹5 lakhs, as well. Unfortunately, though around 8 to 8.30 p.m, the bank withdrew the amount. Clearly, the guy got a little ahead of himself!