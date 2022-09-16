Sometimes life throws the strangest situations your way. For instance how Ramesh Sagar from Gujarat received a hefty amount in his Demat account only for it to be withdrawn a couple of hours later!
Ramesh owned a Demat account with Kotak Securities, and on the 22nd of July, 2022, he received ₹11,677 crores and decided to invest ₹2 crores of it in the stock market and booked a profit of ₹5 lakhs, as well. Unfortunately, though around 8 to 8.30 p.m, the bank withdrew the amount. Clearly, the guy got a little ahead of himself!
Ramesh Sagar has also mentioned that he received a notification from his bank saying, “There is an issue with margin update in the app. you can continue to place orders, but the margin shown will not be updated. We regret the inconvenience and are working on resolving this at the earliest.”
Apparently, many other Demat account holders also received money in their accounts that day!
What a short lived stroke of luck!