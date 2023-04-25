Sabyasachi ads have recently garnered much attention on Twitter with people roasting them for their ‘sad’ looking models. Recently, another tweet by Mohan Sinha went viral after he commented on one of Sabyasachi’s ads in the newspaper.

Imagine seeing this face when you pick up your newspaper first thing in the morning… pic.twitter.com/bA18h0rBeE — Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) April 22, 2023

“Imagine seeing this face when you pick up your newspaper first thing in the morning…,” wrote the Twitter user. Although what he meant by the statement wasn’t clarified in the tweet, people had their own interpretation.

His comment on the model didn’t sit well with people. While some thought he was commenting on the complexion, others mentioned how this person wanted the model to look a certain way which caters to his preferences.

It isn't a normal day until a man gets unnecessarily offended by a woman's appearance. https://t.co/cKb0941maH — Dr. Jayanti kumari (@DrJayanti111) April 24, 2023

That model has been chosen for her own face, features & poise at less than half the age of someone who now claims he didn't like the presentation,



which is by a designer whose work is sought after by top buyers which is why he can afford the front page of India's top selling https://t.co/IEUuXJe318 — Ayub Dawood (@AyubDawood9) April 23, 2023

Typical Indian males. They want women to always smile, wear a bindi, lots of make up and make YOU feel comfortable. It’s not about the artists, art, subtleties of expression or emotion. Wake up. The world doesn’t revolve around you and women don’t exist to make YOU happy! https://t.co/hnl1DTqDuY — Bloody Stree ♀️❤️‍🔥👩‍🔬 (@BloodyStree) April 23, 2023

Mohan ji,



She’s stunning. There’s nothing wrong with her face.



Your objection is towards the designer, his vision, which you find not to your taste, etc, thanks. — Dr Ji लंडनवाले (@RYK_9) April 23, 2023

Models, be it Sabyasachi or any other high-end brand, have a neutral expression so that the focus is on the product instead of them, and many Twitteratis tried to explain this concept.

//The prime purpose of a model is to showcase whatever he/she is wearing in the best possible way.

Anything and everything that distracts from the outfit /jewelry (including a smile) is a big no-no.// — Ātmaprajñānanda (@Atmaprajnananda) April 23, 2023

I think it’s about maintain neutrality and not overtly show emotion. The clothes and other elements all work together in communicating a stark no frills deep image . Maybe that’s what the intention was . And it’s delivering . — Aamna (@aminak40) April 23, 2023

The idea is to catch attention of viewers in any advertisement; the attitude of the model portrayed is the prerogative of the creative team in consultation with the designer. I quite like it.

To each his/her own.

No big deal if anyone doesn't like it; attention caught-job done — Eagle eye (@eagle_mist) April 24, 2023