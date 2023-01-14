Shark Tank India, the desi version of the American business reality TV series, Shark Tank, has become quite popular in our country. Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (boAT Lifestyle), and Ashneer Grover (Bharatpe), have been associated with the show for judging the pitches of the small entrepreneurs and investing in some of the businesses. The list also includes sharks like Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, and Amit Jain of Cardekho.
A LinkedIn user has now questioned the credibility of the judges while discussing why Shark Tank India hasn’t worked for him as a show since its first season. His post about claiming how most of the sharks have been ‘drowning in huge losses’ has gone viral on Twitter.
A Twitter user, @shantanub, shared the screenshots of the post written by Ankit Uttam. “Some hard truths about Shark Tank India! How credible are the Sharks?” the Twitter user wrote.
“Shark Tank India has never worked for me as a show from its first season, unlike its US counterpart. In the US version of the show, every judge (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary) is running businesses that actually turn a profit instead of riding on VC money or drowning in huge losses (sic),” the post reads.
Ankit concluded the post saying, “Aman Gupta’s Boat is the only company that has been profitable since its inception.” He added, “To me, the Shark Tank India version seems like Ekta Kapoor’s rendition of the more interesting US version of the show (sic).”
Check out what netizens have to say about this opinion:
Some netizens disagreed and a few of them gave counter opinions.
