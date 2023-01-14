Shark Tank India, the desi version of the American business reality TV series, Shark Tank, has become quite popular in our country. Vineeta Singh ( Sugar Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal ( Shaadi.com), Peyush Bansal ( Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar ( Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta ( boAT Lifestyle), and Ashneer Grover ( Bharatpe), have been associated with the show for judging the pitches of the small entrepreneurs and investing in some of the businesses. The list also includes sharks like Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, and Amit Jain of Cardekho.

A LinkedIn user has now questioned the credibility of the judges while discussing why Shark Tank India hasn’t worked for him as a show since its first season. His post about claiming how most of the sharks have been ‘drowning in huge losses’ has gone viral on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @shantanub, shared the screenshots of the post written by Ankit Uttam. “Some hard truths about Shark Tank India! How credible are the Sharks?” the Twitter user wrote.

“Shark Tank India has never worked for me as a show from its first season, unlike its US counterpart. In the US version of the show, every judge (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary) is running businesses that actually turn a profit instead of riding on VC money or drowning in huge losses (sic),” the post reads.

Ankit concluded the post saying, “Aman Gupta’s Boat is the only company that has been profitable since its inception.” He added, “To me, the Shark Tank India version seems like Ekta Kapoor’s rendition of the more interesting US version of the show (sic).”

Read the post here:

Some hard truths about Shark Tank India! How credible are the Sharks? pic.twitter.com/5zEUgtW5DB — Shantanu (@shantanub) January 12, 2023

Here’s a glimpse of the original post on LinkedIn:

Check out what netizens have to say about this opinion:

Now this is some real news! https://t.co/jsQlNTLT61 — Prineet Bhat (@PrineetBhat) January 14, 2023

Wow this is amazing! Especially when you clips of them being pompous asses to the contestants. Probably not the best people to invest in your business 😅 https://t.co/4G2rg5pO9H — Rahul (@moshpitmoron) January 14, 2023

Unseen and ignored but facts…All sharks have no doubt build great brands in thier own sectors but How different Shark Tank would have been if they had atleast 2-3 typhoons of big Indian business houses as sharks ? #SharkTankIndia #sharks https://t.co/iVDZWONFfB — Vasoo (@Vasoo_Agarwal) January 13, 2023

Nice one ! Haven't seen shark tank India but these are some valid points #SharkTankIndia https://t.co/hOvO6FRNrt — Chida Murthy (@chidamn) January 13, 2023

This makes sense actually. https://t.co/SG5pkYHFzP — Gurpreet Singh Mata (@gurpreetmata) January 13, 2023

Haha, somebody had to say it. https://t.co/n2BF0vkbNG — Prashant Mishra (@pmishraofficial) January 13, 2023

Someone had to say this. Thanks for making it clear. Indian Shark Tank is just like most Indian start ups. A “non starter” and replica of what’s already done somewhere else https://t.co/vVRVVErsCT — Nirav Akshay Oza (@NiravAkshay) January 13, 2023

This is so true ! Too much drama in Shark tank India and zero credibility on that https://t.co/Lc0HOaiqEs — Ranganayaki (@Srirangathukari) January 13, 2023

A high profile 'K' drama! https://t.co/nEhKLhmBz3 — Keshav Lagwal (@RoyalEasyRider) January 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT That's my biggest contention too. Most of the sharks are yet to turn profit. They have not proven much yet. And yes Mama Earth's evaluation is laughable to say the least. https://t.co/Ccm6oD8fYx — Ashutosh Bhardwaj (@ashutosh621) January 13, 2023

Some netizens disagreed and a few of them gave counter opinions.

Well some startups make money in the long run. It's all about building a sustainable business which will run in the long run and garner profit. All of them have built a sustainable business which will create value in the long run. Cannot compare US economy with Indian. https://t.co/wT17MrOCmE — Shriram Prabhu (@RAMSHRIRAM) January 14, 2023

What a stupid post? Like seriously? https://t.co/EDihPP4kYj — The Wanderer (@TheWand68425335) January 13, 2023

Counter Opinion: What's the life of investments made by judges on US Shark Tank vs those in India? Have investments reached an exit stage in case of India? Mark Cuban is 64 years old. Eldest judge in our case I think is 45. We're in early phase of building businesses in India. https://t.co/V8A59Cmi2L — VatsRohit (@KesariDhwaj) January 13, 2023

Watch it for the contestants not for the judges? https://t.co/etH8JxnGcD — Raghavendra Singh (@_RaghavendraS) January 14, 2023

Bhai ussey hamein kya lena dena. Ek sahi show aaraha ussey bhi dikkat https://t.co/yQ61PgT3iL — lol (@whatsdprobtwit) January 13, 2023

Having said that it's better than whatever is there on primetime across channels. https://t.co/G41Io8S4WF — Vaibhav (@iVaibhavKaushal) January 13, 2023

All Indian reality TV is drama. This one I like better as it at least gives some exposure to Indian entrepreneurial spirit! And all of the Indian IIT/IIM start up is a valuation game. Value creation is only an accidental by-product. Real entrepreneurs are elsewhere! https://t.co/mvyrsXppn0 — Sapna Katti (@dreamysap) January 13, 2023

Agreed. Agreed times five. But these are the only people available to give so much time for a reality show. Imagine the process involved in selection etc. Plus they are investing real money, so there is some credibility there https://t.co/0psnyt5fM3 — Kant Shah (@kantshah) January 13, 2023