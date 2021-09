Hindi TV shows have a knack for coming up with the most outrageous storylines. But have you ever witnessed a strange love triangle between a newly wed couple...

And an unsuspecting cockroach?

In the scene, which is obviously going viral on Twitter because the internet loves weird, a man can be seen dipping a cockroach in milk and then drinking it... all because it scared / touched his wife. What?

You can watch the full video, but it isn't for the faint hearted:

bc ye kya dekh li mene 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qMETQEoYaf β€” kendall simp (@luv2cboobos) September 7, 2021

The cringe is strong.Β

WTF KYA BAKWAAS HAI YE,SUBAH SUBAH KYA DIKHA DIYA😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Maria⁷🧣 kinda ia (@taytan_outsold) September 8, 2021

why tf would u put this on my timeline β€” maz. (@mazwrld) September 7, 2021

Inhone toh "i will blow your mind" ka alag h matlab nikal rakha hai.😭😭😭 β€” Batwanwa (@tofuahmed) September 7, 2021

Guys obsessed with maintaining protein intake after few days of joining gym. β€” rishabh (@shawtysmacker) September 7, 2021

I actually saw this on tv, when I was a kid. THE TRAUMA OMG. — Niharika Jain (@nj_niharika) September 7, 2021

WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY..... WTF WAS HIS AGENDA BRO SUHAGRAT KI NO SUHAGRAT — wannabe bob the builder (@ffs_stfu_ts) September 7, 2021

This scene is from the first episode of a Hindi TV show calledΒ Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?Β which ran from 2011 to 2014. Where a young middle-class girl is married off to a rich man, who mentally and physically abuses her. Till she runs away from him, changes her identity and marries someone she genuinely likes.Β Β

As far as outrageous Hindi TV serial scenes go, this one is right up there with strangulation by curtain and getting trapped in a suitcase.Β