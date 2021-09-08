Hindi TV shows have a knack for coming up with the most outrageous storylines. But have you ever witnessed a strange love triangle between a newly wed couple...

And an unsuspecting cockroach?

In the scene, which is obviously going viral on Twitter because the internet loves weird, a man can be seen dipping a cockroach in milk and then drinking it... all because it scared / touched his wife. What?

You can watch the full video, but it isn't for the faint hearted:

bc ye kya dekh li mene 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qMETQEoYaf — kendall simp (@luv2cboobos) September 7, 2021

The cringe is strong.

WTF KYA BAKWAAS HAI YE,SUBAH SUBAH KYA DIKHA DIYA😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Maria⁷🧣 kinda ia (@taytan_outsold) September 8, 2021

why tf would u put this on my timeline — maz. (@mazwrld) September 7, 2021

Inhone toh "i will blow your mind" ka alag h matlab nikal rakha hai.😭😭😭 — Batwanwa (@tofuahmed) September 7, 2021

Guys obsessed with maintaining protein intake after few days of joining gym. — rishabh (@shawtysmacker) September 7, 2021

I actually saw this on tv, when I was a kid. THE TRAUMA OMG. — Niharika Jain (@nj_niharika) September 7, 2021

WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY..... WTF WAS HIS AGENDA BRO SUHAGRAT KI NO SUHAGRAT — wannabe bob the builder (@ffs_stfu_ts) September 7, 2021

This scene is from the first episode of a Hindi TV show called Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? which ran from 2011 to 2014. Where a young middle-class girl is married off to a rich man, who mentally and physically abuses her. Till she runs away from him, changes her identity and marries someone she genuinely likes.

As far as outrageous Hindi TV serial scenes go, this one is right up there with strangulation by curtain and getting trapped in a suitcase.