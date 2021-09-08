Hindi TV shows have a knack for coming up with the most outrageous storylines. But have you ever witnessed a strange love triangle between a newly wed couple...

And an unsuspecting cockroach?

In the scene, which is obviously going viral on Twitter because the internet loves weird, a man can be seen dipping a cockroach in milk and then drinking it... all because it scared / touched his wife. What?

You can watch the full video, but it isn't for the faint hearted:

The cringe is strong. 

This scene is from the first episode of a Hindi TV show called Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? which ran from 2011 to 2014. Where a young middle-class girl is married off to a rich man, who mentally and physically abuses her. Till she runs away from him, changes her identity and marries someone she genuinely likes.   

Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava
Source: Twitter/LifeOK

As far as outrageous Hindi TV serial scenes go, this one is right up there with strangulation by curtain and getting trapped in a suitcase. 