We all love visiting restaurants and enjoying food with a good ambiance, right? But this utterly strange incident in a restaurant will make you go WTF! A customer named Eric Smith tipped a waitress with almost Rs 2 lakh and called this generous move “Tips For Jesus.” However, Smith is demanding the money back he tipped to Mariana Lambart.

The incident took place at Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, where Eric had placed an order for a stromboli worth $13.25. But while paying the bill with his credit card, he made a generous move and offered a tip of $3,000 (Rs 2.3 lakh).

Mariana Lambert was moved by this heartwarming gesture and said:

It really meant a lot to me because everyone’s going through stuff.

As per reports, Eric claimed the tip he paid was a part of social media movement called Tips for Jesus. Later, Smith disputed the charged tip with his credit card company and wanted the money back. The restaurant had already paid Mariana $3,000 for her hardwork.

Initially, the restaurant owners thought it was a misunderstanding and tried to reach out to Eric via Facebook. But as the request went unanswered, they had to file charges in the magistrate’s office, describing the entire episode as aggravating.