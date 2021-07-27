The trailer of Netflix's latest Tamil-language anthology, Navarasa has us hooked right from the start. Helmed by Mani Ratnam and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan, the series explores different human emotions.

The impressive star-cast includes Suriya, Aishwarya Rajesh Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothy.

Though the trailer doesn't reveal much in terms of the plot, the storyline of these 9 short stories is revealed to revolve around 9 different emotions.

The nine rasas include - love/beauty, laughter, sorrow, anger, heroism/courage, terror/fear, disgust, surprise/wonder, and peace/tranquility.

The story of each rasa is told by a different director - Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun KM, and Vasanth S Sai.

Watch the trailer here:

The series is slated to begin streaming on Netflix, 6th August onwards.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.