Ever since we discovered ‘Koffee’ sofa, the ‘couch of manifestation’, the Bollywood fan in me has been wondering if it really has the power to make something happen. Well, it certainly worked in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s fairy-tale romance.
So, in parallel life, if I get to manifest on the iconic couch, here are the 10 wishes I would like to see come true in 2023:
1. Shah Rukh Khan making a blockbuster return
After a long hiatus from big screens, SRK deserves great beginnings at the box office with Pathaan in the first month of 2023 itself. Fingers crossed for him! 🤞
2. Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani tying the knot
Eagerly waiting to see wedding pictures of Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani next year. Koffee couch, show us some magic, please?
3. Akshay Kumar bringing back his old charm
Most of us still watch Akshay Kumar’s comedy films from the 2000s to relive the era, as his new version looks quite caricaturish. Manifesting that the actor rediscovers his old charm and focuses on quality over quantity.
4. Tabu romancing with SRK in a full-fledged movie
Raise your hand if you are manifesting to watch Tabu and Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen romance in 2023. I surely do. Tabu should sign a full-fledged movie with SRK soon and this fan-edited video mentioned below has all the reasons to manifest their pairing.
5. Vicky and Katrina surprising us with a film announcement
Manifesting Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to do a film together in 2023. If it’s a short notice, just an announcement would work. Okay, how about a romantic movie?
6. Kareena signing a movie with Karisma Kapoor
Please let 2023 be the year for the big news of Kareena Kapoor signing a film with Karisma Kapoor. Hoping that both the Kapoor sisters will nod to the script this time.
7. Luv Ranjan leaving misogynistic plots behind
Director Luv Ranjan is dropping Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in 2023. Considering his past movies, it’s high time that Ranjan leaves his women-bashing plots behind and bring something fresh next year.
8. Farhan Akhtar revealing the release date of Jee Le Zara
Manifesting Farhan Akhtar to give an update of Jee Le Zara in 2023. When are you starting the shoot? When is it releasing? Can’t wait to watch girls’ road trip story through your lens.
9. Tony Kakkar hiring a lyricist
Kurta pajama kala kala kala kala kala……kala x infinity. Okay, cassette atak gayi kya? No, that was Tony Kakkar. Manifesting Kakkar hires a lyricist for his songs in 2023, ‘coz such compositions really suck.
10. No more remakes please
*VERY IMPORTANT* Let the trend of remakes die this year and focus only on original content in 2023.
Which manifestation would you like to see come true in 2023?