Ever since we discovered ‘Koffee’ sofa, the ‘couch of manifestation’, the Bollywood fan in me has been wondering if it really has the power to make something happen. Well, it certainly worked in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s fairy-tale romance.

So, in parallel life, if I get to manifest on the iconic couch, here are the 10 wishes I would like to see come true in 2023:

1. Shah Rukh Khan making a blockbuster return

After a long hiatus from big screens, SRK deserves great beginnings at the box office with Pathaan in the first month of 2023 itself. Fingers crossed for him! 🤞

SRK in Pathaan. Source: Telegraph India

#PathanDekhegaHindustan

In Cinema's 25th Jan 2023

Mausam shi me bigdne wala h bhai log kyuki sher wapas jo aa rha h

2023 ki ye blockbuster jo hone wali h.The king👑 is back with Bang

Lot of love you @iamsrk sir😍 pic.twitter.com/SMfyJC68e6 — Ankit Ojha (@AnkitOj12689847) December 20, 2022

2. Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani tying the knot

ADVERTISEMENT Eagerly waiting to see wedding pictures of Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani next year. Koffee couch, show us some magic, please?

Sidharth & Kiara in Shershaah. Source: The Indian Express

3. Akshay Kumar bringing back his old charm

Most of us still watch Akshay Kumar’s comedy films from the 2000s to relive the era, as his new version looks quite caricaturish. Manifesting that the actor rediscovers his old charm and focuses on quality over quantity.

ADVERTISEMENT Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Source: Filmy Keeday

Unpopular opinion every one loves #AkshayKumar𓃵 on 90s & 2000 era because of his comedy movies & no matter every Fanclub still watch his old comedy movies but now he is overexpose with 6 movies per year he should do 1 or 2 movie in a year — Arzu Singh (@ArzuSingh6) October 30, 2022

4. Tabu romancing with SRK in a full-fledged movie

Raise your hand if you are manifesting to watch Tabu and Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen romance in 2023. I surely do. Tabu should sign a full-fledged movie with SRK soon and this fan-edited video mentioned below has all the reasons to manifest their pairing.

Tabu and SRK in the song, Deewangi Deewangi. Source: India Times

ADVERTISEMENT A ROMANCE WITH THEM WHENNNNNN 😭 https://t.co/8xkCqXbXMB — P // 🏳️‍🌈 (they/them) (@pratzhell) September 12, 2022

5. Vicky and Katrina surprising us with a film announcement

Manifesting Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to do a film together in 2023. If it’s a short notice, just an announcement would work. Okay, how about a romantic movie?

Vicky and Katrina during their wedding. Source: The Indian Express

I need Vicky and Katrina to drop their film announcement so everyone can calm down. — ami. (i/a) (@azxriel) April 16, 2019

6. Kareena signing a movie with Karisma Kapoor

Please let 2023 be the year for the big news of Kareena Kapoor signing a film with Karisma Kapoor. Hoping that both the Kapoor sisters will nod to the script this time.

Kareena and Karisma posing together for the camera. Source: Bollywood Hungama

@yrf please make a movie for kareena with karisma

The K Sisters in one movie… — Rose (@Miya11_) March 11, 2018

7. Luv Ranjan leaving misogynistic plots behind

ADVERTISEMENT Director Luv Ranjan is dropping Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in 2023. Considering his past movies, it’s high time that Ranjan leaves his women-bashing plots behind and bring something fresh next year.

Ranbir and Shraddha in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Source: YouTube

Okay I am excited but I hope it's not mysogynist like every Luv Ranjan movie https://t.co/HZnej0T7Nh — Preeti 🐺🏹 (@Dracarys__18) December 14, 2022

8. Farhan Akhtar revealing the release date of Jee Le Zara

Manifesting Farhan Akhtar to give an update of Jee Le Zara in 2023. When are you starting the shoot? When is it releasing? Can’t wait to watch girls’ road trip story through your lens.

ADVERTISEMENT Farhan (L); Jee Le Zara stars, Alia, Priyanka, and Katrina (R)

actually can't wait for the release of Jee Le Zara to live my life through yet another Farhan Akhtar movie because there's no way i can live those stories IRL (: — defective pikachu⁷ (@kishi_asf) August 10, 2021

9. Tony Kakkar hiring a lyricist

Kurta pajama kala kala kala kala kala……kala x infinity. Okay, cassette atak gayi kya? No, that was Tony Kakkar. Manifesting Kakkar hires a lyricist for his songs in 2023, ‘coz such compositions really suck.

Tony Kakkar in his song, Kurta Pajama. Source: Charmboard

ADVERTISEMENT Nothing..



Just A Picture Of Tony Kakkar Writing Lyrics Of His New Song pic.twitter.com/J0S48FqpAx — वै𝓫𝓱𝓪𝓿 (@kunwara_Ladka) September 11, 2021

10. No more remakes please

*VERY IMPORTANT* Let the trend of remakes die this year and focus only on original content in 2023.

Coolie No.1-(1995) [L]; Coolie No.1-(2020) [R]

Remakes WON’T work now for Bollywood- Star/Superstar/Megastar kisi ko bhi film Ho.



Public has got access to the original material now through OTT, why would they spend money for something which is already available on their paid subscriptions!



No more remakes, please BW🫡🙏 — PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) August 14, 2022