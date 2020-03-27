Now that we're all stuck at home during the lockdown, apart from our cooking adventures, it is web series and OTT platforms to the rescue. And of course, from tomorrow, Ramayan on Doordarshan.

And if you're getting tired of the quarantine life, then Netflix's latest Hindi offering, Maska, may prove to be the perfect break.

Maska, starring Manisha Koirala, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nikita Dutta, and debutant Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani, is a slice-of-life drama that also serves as an ode to the dwindling but quintessential Parsi cafes of Mumbai.

The movie focuses on an aspiring actor who has no desire to run his family's Parsi Cafe, until, love and life come in the way. It focuses on managing parent's expectations and dealing with love, and appears to be an endearing drama, with a generous doling of bun and maska.

Right from the time the trailer was released, people were intrigued by the seemingly warm and relatable story and excited to see Jaaved Jaaferi and Manisha Koirala in action. And if Twitterati is to be believed, people are more than ready to start their weekend on utterly, butterly, delicious note:

Maska looks like the perfect excuse to enjoy a dollop of love and drama on-screen, and for once, not care about the calories. So, let's get binging!