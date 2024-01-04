Some actors need not market their movies to get people to watch them; their presence is enough. Their name is enough reason for the audience to believe it will be a great film. Keeping this thought, there’s no list of great actors in the Hindi cinema without mentioning Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. And to our happiness, the duo have paired up for the upcoming Netflix show titled Killer Soup.

The show’s trailer looks exciting, with Sen as a ruthless murderer seeking to replace her husband with her lover, both played by Bajpayee. More than the trailer itself, the dream combination is what people are most looking forward to. Here are some of the reactions –

MANOJ BAJPAYEE AND KONKONA IN A NETFLIX SHOW✨

MANOJ BAJPAYEE AND KONKONA IN A NETFLIX SHOW ✨

MANOJ BAJPAYEE AND KONKONA IN A NETFLIX SHOW ✨

MANOJ BAJPAYEE AND KONKONA IN A NETFLIX SHOW ✨

MANOJ BAJPAYEE AND KONKONA IN A NETFLIX SHOW ✨ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 3, 2024

Oh it seems good ❤️🔥 specially when you know there is Manoj sir and Konkona 🔥🔥 https://t.co/pQ9icf0NCE — ranbir_ki_muskaan (@Ranbirian4ever) January 3, 2024

The #KillerSoup trailer is absolutely KILLER!



I don't think there could've been a better casting for this – Manoj Bajpayee & Konkona Sen Sharma look deliciously wicked!🔥



Abhishek Chaubey – What have you cooked??😈 🍲 pic.twitter.com/5nJM4p1jXt — Akash Dey (@filmy_hu_bas) January 3, 2024

To see the acting Legends like #ManojBajpayee and the evergreen #KonkanaSenSharma pair up for a quirky, satirical dark comedy with full on twisted characters,OH GOD! I'm in. I'm loving this trend of using the old songs in such a captivating way #KillerSouphttps://t.co/lGFbTgLHhJ — Amitansu (@WittyWordsmith9) January 3, 2024

Konkona, Manoj, Nasser and SAYAJI SHINDE I AM SO SEATED https://t.co/SuhzjPBUdx — Mythili (@MVijay88) January 3, 2024

konkona is back????? and with manoj bajpayee? you have my attention https://t.co/Hjj9zXuwB5 — bilaadi eyelash (@saumiaow) December 14, 2023

The first glimpse itself was so outlandish and offbeat, can't wait! https://t.co/UjDHLXevDv — Akash Dey (@filmy_hu_bas) December 14, 2023

konkana and manoj bajpayee in a film together this is cinemaaaa fr https://t.co/PMD0kZCVzR — tanushri (@tanushri_singh) December 14, 2023

If we’re taking requests, can we please finally see SRK and Tabu together?