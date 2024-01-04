Some actors need not market their movies to get people to watch them; their presence is enough. Their name is enough reason for the audience to believe it will be a great film. Keeping this thought, there’s no list of great actors in the Hindi cinema without mentioning Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. And to our happiness, the duo have paired up for the upcoming Netflix show titled Killer Soup.

The show’s trailer looks exciting, with Sen as a ruthless murderer seeking to replace her husband with her lover, both played by Bajpayee. More than the trailer itself, the dream combination is what people are most looking forward to. Here are some of the reactions –

