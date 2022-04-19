The ensemble of a film, just as much as the premise of the film, draws the viewer in. Actors bring brilliant scripts, on paper, to life. Many great films, at times, are based purely on those outstanding performances.

And when certain performers team up for a project, you know you're in for a cinematic treat. Rather than taking the spotlight away from one another, these actors come together to create a masterpiece. Some Bollywood films are truly works of art that have two equally excellent performances.

Twitter users engaged in a thread started by Bollywoodirect which mentioned Pankaj Kapur and Irrfan Khan's collaboration for Maqbool and asked for such outstanding films.

What is the best movie you've ever seen that features two equally brilliant performances? pic.twitter.com/43xLQv9Rah — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) April 16, 2022

Soon fellow users joined in and began to cite a bunch of films, from classics to contemporaries, that had equally powerhouse performers.

The Ramesh Sippy directorial Shakti, a notable film to date, was the only film to feature legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan together. Besides the powerful duo, the film also starred prominent actors like Rakhee Gulzar, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri.

Ultimate clash of the Titans, Shakti(1982).

Wish Sanjeev Kumar n Dilip Kumar had some other than Sangharsh n Vidhaata pic.twitter.com/WhYyU2WWrV — Atul Tripathi اتل ترپاٹھی (@tripathi_619) April 16, 2022

Can't stop me to add these movies pic.twitter.com/ZNVRMDq9NU — SamBoy (@sameer087) April 16, 2022

Taxi no 9211

Andaz apna apna

Kaun? (Urmila and manoj bajpai) — ApoorvaJ (@apj_rocks) April 16, 2022

So many of my favs already called out like Shakti etc. Additing few more



- Ajay & Nana in Awarapan

- Manoj & JD in Satya

- Ashutosh & Imran in Awarapan

- Madhuri & Manisha in Lajja

- Also Naseer & Smita in Bazaar. Can add only 4 photos pic.twitter.com/j7GZuaQ7lf — Mritunjay Dubey (@mddubey409) April 16, 2022

There are so many, but I will pick these pic.twitter.com/tnKksJLPOR — Ranjit (@cranjit) April 16, 2022

Sadma, a Hindi adaptation of his Tamil masterpiece Moondram Pirai, features Sridevi and Kamal Hassan in one of their most memorable performances.

Sadma , Kamal Hassan and Sridevi. Iconic in every word . Who can forget the climax scene of Kamal Hassan at the railway platform. pic.twitter.com/EBMBtU5iFQ — papliz🇮🇳 (@shilpachegoor) April 16, 2022

One of these films, Ardh Satya, starred two of the most iconic actors of Hindi cinema, Om Puri and Amrish Puri. Unlike today's cop dramas, this film had a far more realistic approach.

The best acting performance i have seen in one movie pic.twitter.com/5tftiqAWuC — Tathagata Roy (@tatharoy) April 16, 2022

May be I am bit old school but this duo (legends) in 'The' Golmal is beyond any comparison.#UtpalDutt#AmalPalekar



❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ScDdDEOFQ — Rebel (@IndomitableSelf) April 16, 2022

Of the top of my head pic.twitter.com/wf69aLFILH — The Artsy Melophile (@artsymelophile) April 16, 2022

I would prefer these masterpiece pic.twitter.com/OLkbSIxGb4 — Yondu (@Ravyondu_Udonta) April 16, 2022

These two in Andhadhun pic.twitter.com/RvLB2mhyaB — Ajay Sharma (@ajaysharma316) April 17, 2022

So, given such wonderful films that Bollywood has offered, what would you pick?