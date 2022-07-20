As much as "happily ever afters" allow us to hold onto our hopes of a love that lasts forever, the more realistic endings serve as a reminder that not all love stories need to end that way. In actuality, they are whole in and of themselves even if they don't have a 'happy ending' per se.

In spite of Bollywood's obsession with happy endings, it has given us certain films that didn't exactly end on a bright note, but we still adored them.

1. Meri Pyaari Bindu

"Pyar karna bahut log sikhate hai; par afsoos us pyar ko bhulate kaise hai; yeh saala koi nahi sikhata", is the note where the film begins. By the time it's all said and done, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film has taught us that you don't truly need to forget that love—you just need to learn how to let it go.

2. Raanjhanaa

The Aanand L. Rai film masterfully introduces some flawed characters and ensures that the climax is as heartbreaking as the love tales depicted within. The charm of the movie is preserved by the fact that nobody got together.

3. Queen

Queen's climax has to be one of the most breathtaking and liberating endings of any Bollywood movie ever. It has always been and will continue to be an individual's journey.

4. Masaan

Masaan was able to keep the story open-ended while also making us feel like it was complete in itself, despite the fact that you can never see this movie without getting a lump in your throat.

5. Devdas

It's not exactly a Bollywood-style conclusion when a heartbreaking ending involves a death and a person not getting a glimpse of the last moments of the love of their life. However, there is still something right about how Dev and Paro's tragic love tale ends.

6. Dear Zindagi

Like Queen, Dear Zindagi introduced us to a woman who was keen to find herself than find love. Although it first appeared that her quest might lead her to "the one," we are delighted that's not how it turned out for her.

7. The Lunchbox

The Irrfan Khan-starrer romantic story will always stand out for its climax rather than merely the story itself. Although the lovers' fate is never revealed, there is a strong sense that they will still find each other.

8. October

In the end, Shiuli passes away, and when her family relocates, Dan takes the shiuli plant with him as a reminder of the unconditional love that had grown in his heart for her. You think there could be a better climax? I doubt it.

9. Dil Se

Between two complete strangers from very different backgrounds, an unexpected love tale begins to take shape. Despite the fact that they and the audience always knew they couldn't be together, the fact that they died in each other's arms symbolises their union and unwavering love.

10. Lootera

At the end of the film Lootera, Varun decides to depart after observing Pakhi's condition becoming better. He is shot, though. When Pakhi awakens, Varun is no longer there, but the tree still has a leaf on it. The movie finishes with a glimmer of optimism for the future.

11. Rockstar

If we said we didn't like the Rockstar movie's climax the most, we'd be lying. While many movies always bring back the ailing person in order to give them a happy ending, fortunately, this movie doesn't do that.

12. Omkara

On the night of Omkara's wedding, the movie's tragic finale occurs. Omi strangles his new bride to death after becoming engulfed in a jealous rage. Even though it sounds like a horrible ending, it is also the most likely one.

13. Ghajini

Ghajini gave us a genuine sense of what it's like to be deeply loved by someone, making it one of the saddest separations in Hindi film history. Damn! We haven't been able to move past it yet.

Not every story needs to have a happily ever after for it to be complete.