If you are an avid watcher of Bollywood movies or any movie for that matter, you must have noticed things which clearly others might have missed. Call it your cinematic eye. Sometimes, filmmakers add these Easter eggs for audiences to find or sometimes they just simply happen to be there.



People over the internet are discussing the details they noticed in Bollywood movies that others might have probably missed and we can't help but wonder how did we miss out on these minute details.



1. Om Shanti Om (2007)



Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om where Mukesh Mehra (Arjun Rampal) chases Sandy (Deepika) and you see a girl standing behind him, that wasn't Sandy but was Shantipriya's ghost." - "There is this scene in the songwhere Mukesh Mehra (Arjun Rampal) chases Sandy (Deepika) and you see a girl standing behind him, that wasn't Sandy but was Shantipriya's ghost." - swarasinger

2. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003)



"Circuit marries the nurse from the medical college." - swarasinger

3. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)



"Sonia (Ameesha Patel) used to wear western clothes when she was in India. But when she was in New Zealand, she wore a lot of salwar kameez." - swarasinger

4. Sherni (2021)



"I noticed a scene where Vidya's boss is standing and in the backdrop, a sambhar deer's horns are superimposed on his face, showcasing him as the prey or as weak." - Algaav_wadi

5. No Smoking (2007)



Paanch had given himself up to big production houses. So as per him, Ranvir's character was aptly named because he also kind of accepts defeat from the powerful society." - "Ranvir Shorey's character is called Abbas Tyerwalla. Now you might have heard this name somewhere, I was curious too. So when I looked up, I read Anurag Kashyap mentioned somewhere that the real life, Abbas Tyerwalla (a fellow songwriter) who also wrote lyrics for his filmhad given himself up to big production houses. So as per him, Ranvir's character was aptly named because he also kind of accepts defeat from the powerful society." - Algaav_wadi

6. 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)



"Ruskin Bond has a little cameo in the film. He has originally written the story so I was happy to see a nice little homage." - Algaav_wadi

7. Dev.D (2009)



"Dev.D is full of those. I feel, in a way, it celebrates the power of women. Especially in the second half, Abhay's room is filled with goddess' posters. He wears earphones whenever he is around Mahie. He doesn't even look at her straight in the eye. In a way suggesting that he cannot stand to face her power. Other posters on the walls also are really interesting." - NationalAlbatross

8. Golmaal (2006)



Golmaal, is made up of Gopal, Laxman, Madhav, and Lucky - the alphabet of their names." - "The name of the movie,, is made up of Gopal, Laxman, Madhav, and Lucky - the alphabet of their names." - AM2PM_

9. 3 Idiots (2009)

"There is this scene where Chatur, Raju, and Farhan meet on the terrace after some years of college. Chatur shows how successful he is by showing a picture in which his wife and his house can be seen. The girl shown in the picture is from Chatur's batch. The girl behind Rancho is Chatur's wife (at least I think so)." - Aditya Sahu

10. Dum Maaro Dum (2011)



Pulp Fiction, played by John Travolta)." - "There is a character, or as we find out a grave site, who went by the name of Michael Barbossa. He has the pseudonym of Vincent Vega (the protagonist from, played by John Travolta)." - Joydeep Dutta

11. Happy Ending (2014)



Ole Ole and Ileana dances on it while Saif makes a face." - "Saif and Ileana are vibing to 90s Hindi songs. The last song isand Ileana dances on it while Saif makes a face." - makster2

12. Andhadhun (2018)



Anita: A Trophy Wife by Sujatha Rangarajan. The reference to Hamlet in the movie. Tabu's character is named Simi. It is a tribute to Simi Garewal's character in Karz. Ayushmann's band, Aznavour, was a hat tip to Truffaut's Shoot The Piano Player." - "Tabu is seen readingby Sujatha Rangarajan. The reference toin the movieTabu's character is named Simi. It is a tribute to Simi Garewal's character in. Ayushmann's band, Aznavour, was a hat tip to Truffaut's." - BlatantHippocrite

What other details have you seen in Bollywood movies that others have missed? Tell us.

