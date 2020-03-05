When it first announced that Robert Pattinson will be the new Batman, most people were divided over the choice. But after director Matt Reeves shared the first look from the film, the audience gradually warmed up to the idea.

And now director Matt Reeves has shared photos of the full superhero suit and the iconic Batmobile on his Twitter account.

In the three photos, Pattinson can be seen dressed in the Batsuit standing next to the Batmobile. And from the looks of it, the new caped crusader seems ready to save Gotham.

Naturally, Twitterati wasted no time in dissecting the look:

shit yes! cannot wait for what you’re crafting, Matt. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) March 4, 2020

THE DARK AND THE FURIOUS — Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) March 4, 2020

Sigh...nothing will ever live up to this again huh pic.twitter.com/qgA3yDn0Ea — 214 (@burner398) March 4, 2020

Looks like mustang not a bat mobile

If they were going more car look this would be better pic.twitter.com/QIPJCbEIIs — punished Big Al (@BigAlisherebaby) March 4, 2020

Batmobile is amazing! But lets talk turkey... that suit also looks amazing! Scalloped cape is back (no flat bottom junk) Ears look wicked along with the cowl AND the cape drapes over the shoulders! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/dATzQyVvty — John Regan (@ShatterverseEnt) March 4, 2020

screw it



GIVE US A TRAILER — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 4, 2020

kinda reminds me of the classic batmobile — Rhys Calverley (@TwoFaceJoker28) March 4, 2020

Who'd have thought our favourite sparkling vampire will nail the 'bat'man look?