When it first announced that Robert Pattinson will be the new Batman, most people were divided over the choice. But after director Matt Reeves shared the first look from the film, the audience gradually warmed up to the idea.
And now director Matt Reeves has shared photos of the full superhero suit and the iconic Batmobile on his Twitter account.
🦇🏎 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/qJFNprk1ut— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 4, 2020
In the three photos, Pattinson can be seen dressed in the Batsuit standing next to the Batmobile. And from the looks of it, the new caped crusader seems ready to save Gotham.
Naturally, Twitterati wasted no time in dissecting the look:
shit yes! cannot wait for what you’re crafting, Matt.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) March 4, 2020
THE DARK AND THE FURIOUS— Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) March 4, 2020
Sigh...nothing will ever live up to this again huh pic.twitter.com/qgA3yDn0Ea— 214 (@burner398) March 4, 2020
Looks cool. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/cE3spl6swA— Samu-El Kentman ⚒️ #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #LoveHenry (@SamuEl_KentMan) March 4, 2020
Looks like mustang not a bat mobile— punished Big Al (@BigAlisherebaby) March 4, 2020
If they were going more car look this would be better pic.twitter.com/QIPJCbEIIs
Batmobile is amazing! But lets talk turkey... that suit also looks amazing! Scalloped cape is back (no flat bottom junk) Ears look wicked along with the cowl AND the cape drapes over the shoulders! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/dATzQyVvty— John Regan (@ShatterverseEnt) March 4, 2020
screw it— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 4, 2020
GIVE US A TRAILER
kinda reminds me of the classic batmobile— Rhys Calverley (@TwoFaceJoker28) March 4, 2020
I appreciate the design. But I'm not buying it. This is the best By Far. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut @wbpictures @hbomax @ZackSnyder @BenAffleck @GalGadot @rehsifyar @Ray__Porter pic.twitter.com/X8Zld6Lgae— Mohith (@Mohith7548) March 4, 2020
Who'd have thought our favourite sparkling vampire will nail the 'bat'man look?