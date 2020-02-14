If Joker comes, can Batman be far behind? Appears not, because right at the heels (well, almost) of Todd Philip's Joker, director Matt Reeves has revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson as Batman. 

Reeves, who is directing the upcoming film The Batman, uploaded a video on Vimeo titled The Batman - Camera Test, which gives us a glimpse of the new Batman suit.

With an ominous score playing in the background, our new Batman steps into a saturated red light. This time around, the caped crusader appears to be donning a more sleek look than his predecessors. 

Naturally, Twitterati had a lot to say about the new Batman: 

You can watch the video here: 

The Batman is currently scheduled to release in June 2021. Gotham, and we, can not wait any longer for sure! 

