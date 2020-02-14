If Joker comes, can Batman be far behind? Appears not, because right at the heels (well, almost) of Todd Philip's Joker, director Matt Reeves has revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Reeves, who is directing the upcoming film The Batman, uploaded a video on Vimeo titled The Batman - Camera Test, which gives us a glimpse of the new Batman suit.

With an ominous score playing in the background, our new Batman steps into a saturated red light. This time around, the caped crusader appears to be donning a more sleek look than his predecessors.

Naturally, Twitterati had a lot to say about the new Batman:

THE BATMAN - Pattinson - What a SICK suit reveal. Im so excited y’all have no idea ❤️❤️❤️ #TheBatman #MattReeves #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/qGJDFoXfve — Hemphill of the Designs (@JarenHemphill) February 14, 2020

THE BATMAN SCREEN TEST WITH ROBERT PATTINSON DESERVES ALL CAPS BECAUSE IT IS PERFECT! — Cory Bowles (@corybowles) February 14, 2020

Is... Robert Pattinson going to be the first Batman to have free range of movement of both his jaw and his neck?#TheBatman — Danny Rivera (@deegeeriv) February 14, 2020

That new Pattinson trailer sounds like the opening of a big band version of the Batman song. Wtf #Batman pic.twitter.com/XATVWg6Bez — concrete jungle (@blanket1734) February 14, 2020

TIL Robert Pattinson has a great chin. #Batman — Victoria Rogers ♠️ 💜 (@MimiMerlot) February 14, 2020

Personally I think Robert Pattinson would make a good Bruce Wayne but not a good Batman, but we'll see — YrUncleDee (@realkingdams) February 14, 2020

Also Robert Pattinson in that batman suit is uhhh,,, huhhhh wooofff,,,, that jawline,,, pic.twitter.com/0QZLBaq2iY — Ashe™ - Commissions: CLOSED (@bombve) February 14, 2020

You can watch the video here:

The Batman is currently scheduled to release in June 2021. Gotham, and we, can not wait any longer for sure!

All images are screenshots from the video.