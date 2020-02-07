Earlier today, Matthew Perry a.k.a Chandler Bing left the entire internet wondering what his "big news" was after he posted an exciting, intriguing yet incomplete tweet.

Big news coming... — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

Well, thanks to Phoebe a.k.a Lisa Kudrow, we know exactly what Mr. Bing was up to. Phoebe has just posted a #ThrowbackThursday picture with Chandler, warmly welcoming him to Instagram.

Yup, you heard that right, folks!! Matthew Perry is finally on Instagram and we CANNOT wait to see if his Chandler Bing sarcasm has aged like a barrel of fine scotch.

I really can't help but yell "Oh My God, Chandler Bing" in Janice's high pitched, excited voice and tell the world that he's a part of the 'Gram group now.

Even though he hasn't shared his debut post yet, he's already gained 84.7k followers within a couple of hours, giving Rachel a.k.a Jennifer Aniston who joined the social media platform and broke various records a tough competition.

Well, Netizens are more than excited ever to give Mr. Bing a warm welcome:

We can't stop wondering how pun-ny his first post will be!