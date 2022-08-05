While some celebrities are known for their humble and polite nature, there are a handful of others who were in the limelight for being cruel to their fans. In a series of threads, people revealed their meanest encounters with desi celebrities they have ever met. Read on.

1. "Once, we came across Aditya Pancholi at Amer Fort. The idiot was abusing a poor guide for whatever reasons. I didn't stay back to know the episode, but man, that guy is absolutely absurd with zero decency and very ill-mannered. This was way before Jiah Khan's death."

2. "My mother-in-law lived in the same apartment building as Mallika Sherawat. Even though it was a posh building, it had no separate lift for domestic help. One day, we entered the lobby and as we approached a floor above, a maid tried to step in (presumably to go to work on one of the higher floors), and the moment the maid tried to come in, the actor here instantly piped up with, "Yahan mat aao. Dusre lift mein jaao." And promptly closed the door on her face. I was so shocked that I could only look at her and when my floor came next, I just stepped off. I wish I could've said something to her."

3. "A friend of mine saw Kareena Kapoor when she was shooting for Bodyguard at a college campus in Pune. He had been waiting just to see her for about two hours and excitedly told her so when she came in. To which she replied - "So?" and rolled her eyes, whipped out her phone and walked away."

4. "Neha Dhupia and here I'm talking about her Julie glory days. Her car was parked at some 100 yards away from the event site in an open area. Suddenly, the weather changed and heavy rainfall started. I was the only person around with an umbrella and I helped her reach the car safely, keeping a proper distance. I was totally drenched in this heroic effort but she didn't even say thank you. Moreover, I damaged my Nokia Xpress phone as I used it to cover her head and keep myself in rain, unnecessary."

5. "My brother is on the autism spectrum but people began accepting him as he got to work at a high-end restaurant where people encouraged him to work. He is a huge fan of Kajol and usually sees a single film of hers on repeat as it brings him joy. Yesterday, Kajol came with a couple of friends to the restaurant he worked and he was overjoyed. He usually gets back-end duties because he is good with numbers but they allowed him to handle the bill once the dinner was finished. All he wanted to say was that she brought him a lot of happiness and that he wished the best for her future. Upon seeing her, he was overwhelmed and started crying, but all she did was say "Hogaya? Ab nautanki ban karo aur bill lo." She even complained to the manager about employing people like him. She couldn’t even say a thank you. It’s not like he interrupted you while eating."

6. "I was about 6 when I went to a wedding at a very popular hotel in Bombay. When we were getting in our car, I saw Rishi Kapoor stepping out of his car. I got really excited as I used to watch his movie Chandni on television. As I started approaching their car, my mother realised that they are super drunk and Rishi Kapoor was about to pass out. As we were walking back to our car, Randhir Kapoor saw and called us. I gestured for a handshake and at this point, he started lecturing my mother about good manners. He said that kids should touch the elder's feet and said, "Hamare ghar ke bacche bado ke pair choote hai.” I remember my mother got super pissed."

7. "Katrina Kaif. An air staff accidentally brushed against her arm and she said, “Do you know how much this costs?” She is extremely rude and thinks no end of herself. SHE IS NOT NICE. This is informative directly from the source."

8. "Sometime around 2012, Shabana Azmi had come for the Jaipur Literature Festival and I happened to come across her. I went to say hello to her and to tell her I admired her and her husband and their work. I was standing face to face with her and she just walked past me like I was a ghost. Not even a basic acknowledgement. I felt terrible later, being the child I was then. It wouldn't perturb me now but back then it did a number on me."

9. "Badshah. I met him on a flight and he was sitting in a seat near me. I just waved at him and smiled. He was wearing sunglasses (it was weird to wear them inside the flight). I wasn't sure whether he saw me or not. So, after a few minutes, I waved again at him while I was heading towards the loo. Surprisingly, he instructed something to his bodyguard and his bodyguard came up to me and politely asked me not to bother him. I was surprised that what did I even do that he asked me to back off. I found that rude."

10. "It's Kriti Sanon. She might look sweet and innocent on-screen but once stardom enters their head, they think they are immortal. She just shooed me away. I am not a fan of her, certainly not anymore a bit, but for some reason, I wanted a picture with her. I still curse myself for doing so."

11. "I saw Kangana Ranaut at a grocery store in Mumbai. I told her how cool it was to meet her in person but I didn’t want to be a douche and ask her for photos or anything. She said, “Oh, like you’re doing now?” I was taken aback, and all I could say was, “Huh?” But she kept cutting me off. I walked away and continued with my shopping, and I heard her chuckle as I walked off. When I came to pay for my stuff up front, I saw her trying to walk out the doors with about 3-4 bottles of Sprite in her hands, without paying. The girl at the counter was very nice about it and professional, and told her, “Ma'am, you need to pay for those first.” At first, she kept pretending to be tired and not hear her, but eventually turned back around and brought them to the counter. When the cashier took one of the bottles and started scanning it multiple times, she stopped her and told her to scan them each individually to prevent any electrical 'infetterence', and then turned around and winked at me. I don’t even think that’s a word. After she scanned each bottle and put them in a bag and started to say the total price, she kept interrupting her by yawning really loudly. I left the grocery store that day with a very different impression of her."

12. "I met Paresh Rawal at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. I just glanced back towards my gate to see if the boarding had started when I saw the actor with two other people. He sat opposite our gate. I went and sat opposite him. I pulled out my phone to take a photo with him when a young lady approached him. She told him that she was a Gujarati like him and they went on to speak for 10 minutes. Then, I approached him for a photo and he looked at me in disgust and told “baad mein aana." I was dumbfounded and I felt offended."

Who do you think are the meanest celebrities out of the lot?