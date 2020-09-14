You know how there are certain people who age like vampires? Like you won't be able to tell the difference between the present them and a picture of them from 20-years ago ( barring the photo quality of course).

Well, I recently came across one such celebrity on Instagram who seemed to have chugged the fountain of youth.

Actor, model, and dancer Meenakshi Seshadri who once stole our heart with her talents has managed to stun us yet again with her epic 'then and now' picture.

In the post, the now 56-year-old actor was seen replicating her signature pose from Meri Jung which released 35 years ago. We have to say, she doesn't seem to have aged a day since.

While I as a 20-something-year-old am sending a search party to find my prime years, Meenakshi seems to be reliving her prime every single day.

Actually, it looks like she never surpassed her prime years. While 20-year olds are trying to get rid of backaches, Meenakshi is still following her passion of performing:

It looks like Meenakshi Seshadri has hacked the code to literally defy the laws of aging and has managed to freeze in time.

Well, Meenakshi Seshadri's pictures are proof that aging like a fine barrel of scotch is not an unattainable task.

