My obsession with the meet-cutes in romance films and books is all the fault of Lara Jean (Reference: To All the Boys I've Loved Before). Not that I wasn't aware of them before, but now I can really look forward to them.

Meet-cutes in the larger-than-life world of the cinema frequently defy logic as well as logic and foresight. However, they also provide plenty of adorable tales to swoon over, making the effort absolutely worthwhile.

On that point, let's take a look at some of the loveliest meet-cutes from Bollywood movies:

1. Chalti Ka Naam Gadi

The fact that this one features two of my faves, Kishore Kumar and Madhubala, makes it a personal absolute favourite of mine. Even while it wasn't quite unexpected in real life, we definitely wouldn't mind encountering a charming stranger on a rainy night.

2. Dil Se

Bollywood movies often portray beautiful incidents that take place on rainy nights. In the middle of a stormy night at a far-off railway station, Amar also encounters a mysterious stranger. And he's left with a lasting impression after just a brief acquaintance.

3. Dil Chahta Hai

Imagine relocating to a new neighbourhood and having a chance encounter with someone who ends up becoming someone very significant to you. Even though Sid and Tara's initial encounter was simple, what they eventually learned about one another was of utmost importance.

4. Main Hoon Naa

We shouldn't care if college pranks end in such lovely encounters, right? Any Bollywood fan would never forget the sight of Ram and Chandni running into each other while those violins are playing in the background.

5. Mohabbatein

The meet-cute scene from Mohabbatein is unquestionably another iconic one from Shah Rukh Khan's flicks. And how could anyone not fall in love with it with the actor's narration of the adorable scenario?

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Perhaps a bit too Bollywood-esque, but wouldn't you think that the way Aman dances with many others while only looking at Naina was quite romantic?

7. Lootera

There is accidentally meeting people and then there is meeting people literally because of an accident. Regardless, a wonderful relationship blossomed between Varun and Pakhi in Lootera as an outcome of the accident.

8. My Name Is Khan

And of all of them, this one has to be among the most precious. On a typical day, Rizwan runs into Mandira while attempting to sell his company's goods. That may sound uninteresting, but not when the people are as fascinating as these characters.

9. Jab We Met

How can one forget the wildly popular Geet-Aditya encounter, two strangers who couldn't be more different from one another, who collided on a train? It would be a lie to say that Imtiaz Ali didn't inspire us to hope that this may someday turn into reality for us, too.

10. Wake Up Sid

Well, I totally blame Wake Up Sid for raising the bar by claiming that we would move to a different city and find our soulmates there on the very first night. Aisha and Sid, though, are the goals.

11. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Now, tell me another meet-cute that is as adorably funny as this one. I'll wait. Even Bollywood hasn't been able to create anything that comes close to Rahul and Anjali's first meeting.

12. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

So, the next time you run into a fascinating stranger and your buddy decides to approach them first, don't give up hope. We grasped that quite well from the wonderful love tale of Arjun and Laila.

13. Barfi!

Although practically every aspect of Barfi and Shruti's relationship was unique, the chance encounter they had when she moved to a new town is just too sweet to pass up.

14. Raanjhanna

Even though it is obvious that Kundan and Zoya's love affair was far from perfect, the innocence of their first meeting is devoid of the problematic elements of their relationship.

15. Badhaai Do

And the most recent movie, Badhaai Do, gave us another charming on-screen romance that was also rather inclusive. When a swarm of people is around yet you can't help but fixate on one person, that definitely indicates something.

And we are still holding out hope that one day, any of these Bollywood meet-cutes will happen to us.