We don't know about you guys, but we have been super excited since the trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Latest Original Series, 'Bandish Bandits' dropped recently.

But while watching this trailer, we couldn't help but notice the amazing and feisty Tamanna, played by Shreya Chaudhry. Her character and her energy in the trailer got us hooked and super curious. So we did what anyone would do next — some Insta stalking, so that you wouldn't have to. You're welcome.

In Bandish Bandits, Shreya plays the pop star Tamanna, who is non-conformist, ambitious, talented and beloved by her fans. It does seem a little like her own self in some ways, to be fair. Tamanna is shown to have that single minded focus for her goal and this desire is one of the driving forces behind the show.

Digging a little deeper, we found that Shreya made her debut in Bollywood in 2017 with 'Dear Maya' a movie where she plays an energetic young girl, trying to write letters to a lonely old lady. The movie also stars Madiha Imam and Manisha Koirala!

She has also been featured in lots of advertisements for many brands. Here's one with Ranbir Kapoor she did recently.

But she's got some super cool stuff going on behind the screen too. A big boxing enthusiast, she looks scary good at it. We don't want to get on her bad side! This video also kinda reminds us of Tamanna's feistiness from the show.

She also has a passion for Bullets (something we share in common) and has many posts about them on her social media. Again that non-conventional taste is typical of her character in the show!

And she doesn't just ride a bike, she can also co-pilot a plane! Now that's what you call talented *heart eyes*.

Speaking of talent, she also sometimes tries her hand at poetry, like this one she published on Instagram. Maybe one day she can try her hand at writing lyrics *wink*.

