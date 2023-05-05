Delhi cops – the people who serve us fiercely and also entertain us tremendously. If you’re confused about what I’m getting at, let me introduce you to Rajat Rathor, a Delhi cop who doesn’t just help in maintaining law and order in the capital but also wins out hearts with his singing abilities.

His reels have gone viral on several occasions, thanks to his melodious voice. People love his covers of both popular as well as evergreen songs. But that’s not it, he also writes and composes some of his own tunes as well. In fact, he has garnered around 80k followers on his Instagram and around 40k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He has a melodious voice and always advocates following one’s heart, and people just love these things about him.

What an absolute gem!

