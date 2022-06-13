We've all grooved to Ali Sethi's Pasoori by this point, so much so, that if you do not know the song, it's almost as if you're living under a rock. The global hit by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is one of the tracks of Coke Studio season 14.

While we've come across a number of creative videos with fans singing the song, there's one that the internet seems to love more.

In a video shared by Shalini Dubey, she's seen singing the song in the kitchen, while chopping onions. She also shared how a friend spontaneously recorded the video while she was working in her kitchen - calling it her favourite place to sing. And, just like the original, we cannot get over Shalini's version anytime soon.

The viral video has garnered more than 18 million views and 2 million likes (at the time of writing this article) on Instagram.

Her version of the song not only sounds beautiful, but also has the internet falling in love with the lightheartedness of the video.

Watch the complete video here:

It looks like everyone's current favourite song is here to stay.