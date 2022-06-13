We've all grooved to Ali Sethi's Pasoori by this point, so much so, that if you do not know the song, it's almost as if you're living under a rock. The global hit by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is one of the tracks of Coke Studio season 14.
While we've come across a number of creative videos with fans singing the song, there's one that the internet seems to love more.
In a video shared by Shalini Dubey, she's seen singing the song in the kitchen, while chopping onions. She also shared how a friend spontaneously recorded the video while she was working in her kitchen - calling it her favourite place to sing. And, just like the original, we cannot get over Shalini's version anytime soon.
Watch the complete video here:
It looks like everyone's current favourite song is here to stay.