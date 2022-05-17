If you are still unaware of Ali Sethi's Pasoori, there are two possibilities: either you are extremely blessed to be living a life without social media, or you are simply too unlucky to have missed out on such a musical gem.

For the uninitiated, Pasoori, by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is a global smash and one of the most hit tracks of Coke Studio season 14.

Breaking down language barriers, this soulful melody has found a home in everyone's heart and playlist. It's impossible to deny that the song is extremely catchy.

I mean, someone played the song as I was stepping out of the gym the other day, and I stood there until it ended. It felt like I was betraying the song by walking away. I'm sure Pasoori fans understand what I'm talking about.

At last count, the song had received over 100 million views on Pakistan's official Coke Studio season 14 channel. Aside from that, trending reels made on the track have broken the internet.

Even with its heartbreaking lyrics, this song has pushed everyone from celebrities to influencers to create reels based on it.

Shehnaaz Gill, a singer, and actor, was recently spotted dancing to the massively popular song.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a Bollywood actor, also used the song in a behind-the-scenes video from her latest fashion show.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar included the song in a video montage of her recent travels.

And Rhea Chakraborty also used it to post a video of her intense workout session. Do you see how versatile the music is?

Popular television actors like Sanjeeda Shaikh, Jasmin Bhain, and Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, hopped on the bandwagon and created videos on the song.

Apart from the actors, cricketer Devdutt Padikkal, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, was also spotted vibing to the song.

The track was able to work its magic not just in India, but also beyond. Emma Heesters, a Dutch vocalist, gave a lovely rendition of this ballad.

If you've read this far and haven't yet listened to Pasoori, stop what you're doing and play it; you won't be disappointed. Check it out here:

And you can thank us later.