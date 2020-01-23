After the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan won our hearts, the makers decided to give us another sneak-peek into the Tripathi family. This 'Zyada family' introduction is a series of adorable clips from the film that have us super excited for this film.

From Jeetu bhaiya to the Badhaai Ho parents, this family is welcoming us with open arms.

Ayushmann Khuranna and Jitendra Kumar are hands down the cutest couple in Bollywood RN.

Watch the video here:

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on February 21st, 2020.