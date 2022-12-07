Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous and loved football players in the world, is a significant sportsman in his team. However, during the Round – 16 match in FIFA World Cup, coach Fernando Santos decided to leave him on the bench.

The decision came after the coach expressed his frustration about the team captain’s attitude in the last game.

While several of his fans were bummed after this decision, a bunch of others found the perfect opportunity to churn out some fresh memes.

Here are the best ones, take a look:

Ronaldo from bench watching Pepe scoring a goal for Portugal: pic.twitter.com/vAMzjyVr1I — SAJAL 2.0 (@_Sajal10) December 6, 2022

Football coaches are so powerful. Portugal coach didn't like Ronaldo's behaviour, so he benched the most popular person on planet.



In cricket, if the coach doesn't like captain's behaviour, the coach gets fired. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 7, 2022

Ronaldo watching this Ramos masterclass from the bench pic.twitter.com/7gdqgX5rdT — ksi (@KSI) December 6, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo seeing he's on the bench vs Switzerland pic.twitter.com/7JF8yzRFE6 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 6, 2022

Portugal if Ronaldo was always on the bench: pic.twitter.com/nfCQkGUvB4 — Jacob Meme 🇦🇷 (@jacobotweets) December 6, 2022

Some Ronaldo fans were expecting a hattrick from him against Switzerland



Go and collect it from the bench 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jl7SuRt3eP — Thechoco_tribe 💙🇦🇷 (@Debbybruno3) December 6, 2022

Speed has gone all the way to Qatar to see Ronaldo play against Switzerland.



Ronaldo is on the bench…😭 pic.twitter.com/xfxHBtqcJ5 — george (@StokeyyG2) December 6, 2022

Barca fans trying to use Ronaldo on bench to console themselves after 8 of their players were sent home tonight pic.twitter.com/tTMSfl07H2 — Chava🎈🇧🇷 (@Chava_snr) December 6, 2022

My gf and i went to the park and were walking so she got tired and told me 'let's Ronaldo' i understood immediately what she meant. So we sat down on the bench. — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) October 9, 2022