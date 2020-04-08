Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the show.
The most awaited season of Money Heist has released on Netflix. Now, ever since the 3rd season ended, viewers had a lot of questions. While the season couldn't answer all of those questions and we'll have to wait for another season, fans came up with memes to deal with the void.
Here's some of the best memes doing the rounds on social media.
professor after repeated mistakes by rio and tokyo pic.twitter.com/BVlYEhFqJz— devilsrule0506 (@Jayharia0506) April 7, 2020
[After being fooled and defeated multiple times by the Professor]— Kishan Singh (@kishan00747) April 6, 2020
Spanish Police Force: pic.twitter.com/k8J4Vuq8Eh
My friend: Why are you not studying for boards? You'll fuck it up this way!— LemonTea 🍋☕ (@goodgirl77111) April 7, 2020
Me, who's all set to ruin my boards for a guy:#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/g42OBCldFj
#MoneyHeist— Rach😂 (@RachsRealm) April 7, 2020
Me waiting for Season 5 now😐😭 pic.twitter.com/lviFEBc7Lz
When Nairobi Dies— dipesh dodia (@DipeshDodia) April 7, 2020
Me*#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/0hns52RVmR
after I finished watching Money Heist pic.twitter.com/lQoE0Za3iA— Ashley (@helloyshieeee) April 7, 2020
me waiting for season 5..#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/iF060fRgnH— L A H (@aslah_ibol) April 7, 2020
Nairobi after being medically stable for 5 mins: pic.twitter.com/8DG6trSj0n— Kishan Singh (@kishan00747) April 6, 2020
#MoneyHeist— Didi.ke.memes (@AdaviShwetha) April 2, 2020
Whole class's reaction when last bencher give correct answer pic.twitter.com/RzkADb2Vnt
I think i have downloaded wrong season of money heist#MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/A674mpjXoG— Memes By Zayn ツ ( #We_Want_Semester_Break ) (@MemesByZayn) April 4, 2020
*Gandia cuts all camera's cable*— 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020
Professor to Tokyo pic.twitter.com/3i7nipLNBS
Antonanzas throughout the season- pic.twitter.com/KvCwIu2TZJ— 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020
Palermo's gameplay- pic.twitter.com/GpAXJuPiIL— 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020
THE PROFESSOR X MUNNA BHAIYA! The crossover you didn't know you wanted
Only for #moneyheist fans🤣
#moneyheist #mirzapurmemes #professor #tokyo
No todos se lo merecen, excepto Denver jajajaja
That's a lot of traveling under lockdown. #moneyheist
#memes #moneyheist #nairobi #moneyheistmemes
*New person joins professor's team*— 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020
Professor- pic.twitter.com/5Kpw3U1fyc
*Rio every now and then* pic.twitter.com/n4yzrZtiR7— 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020
Nobody:— IG: TheMemePromoter (@TheMemePromoter) April 4, 2020
Money heist characters every five minutes: pic.twitter.com/4UBlhOFPuS
Tokyo : Professor what if something goes wrong...— Harप्रित ਸਿੱਘ بالی (@harpreet_balii) April 6, 2020
Professor :#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/LWT9QfJX72
*Characters every 10mins* pic.twitter.com/9rtAYzcRMV— 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020
Viewers- Berlin ki shadi kab tak chalegi— 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020
Netflix- pic.twitter.com/0LULaNFKpg
*when Rio's asked about what happened in police custody* pic.twitter.com/9BZJdIHmNn— 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020
We want nothing but Aurturito's death in this season.. #moneyheist#lacasadepapel #moneyheistmemes
Which one's your favourite?