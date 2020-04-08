Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the show.

The most awaited season of Money Heist has released on Netflix. Now, ever since the 3rd season ended, viewers had a lot of questions. While the season couldn't answer all of those questions and we'll have to wait for another season, fans came up with memes to deal with the void.

Here's some of the best memes doing the rounds on social media.

professor after repeated mistakes by rio and tokyo pic.twitter.com/BVlYEhFqJz — devilsrule0506 (@Jayharia0506) April 7, 2020

[After being fooled and defeated multiple times by the Professor]



Spanish Police Force: pic.twitter.com/k8J4Vuq8Eh — Kishan Singh (@kishan00747) April 6, 2020

My friend: Why are you not studying for boards? You'll fuck it up this way!

Me, who's all set to ruin my boards for a guy:#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/g42OBCldFj — LemonTea 🍋☕ (@goodgirl77111) April 7, 2020

Me after watching arturo character in money heist! pic.twitter.com/r8FIP54upR — PYATIII (@aditya_pyati) April 7, 2020

after I finished watching Money Heist pic.twitter.com/lQoE0Za3iA — Ashley (@helloyshieeee) April 7, 2020

Nairobi after being medically stable for 5 mins: pic.twitter.com/8DG6trSj0n — Kishan Singh (@kishan00747) April 6, 2020

#MoneyHeist

Whole class's reaction when last bencher give correct answer pic.twitter.com/RzkADb2Vnt — Didi.ke.memes (@AdaviShwetha) April 2, 2020

I think i have downloaded wrong season of money heist#MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/A674mpjXoG — Memes By Zayn ツ ( #We_Want_Semester_Break ) (@MemesByZayn) April 4, 2020

*Gandia cuts all camera's cable*



Professor to Tokyo pic.twitter.com/3i7nipLNBS — 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020

Nobody:

Money heist characters every five minutes: pic.twitter.com/4UBlhOFPuS — IG: TheMemePromoter (@TheMemePromoter) April 4, 2020

Tokyo : Professor what if something goes wrong...



Professor :#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/LWT9QfJX72 — Harप्रित ਸਿੱਘ بالی (@harpreet_balii) April 6, 2020

Viewers- Berlin ki shadi kab tak chalegi



Netflix- pic.twitter.com/0LULaNFKpg — 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020

*when Rio's asked about what happened in police custody* pic.twitter.com/9BZJdIHmNn — 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) April 7, 2020

Which one's your favourite?