Although science is a requirement for life, some scientific studies and research really makes me ask how far scientists can go to retrieve information. Like this group of Scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Research, who unveiled over a dozen viruses and uncovered the ‘zombie virus’ from the Siberian permafrost. Known as Pandoravirus yedoma, it is known to be 48, 500 years old!

Credit: MIT Technology Review

So of course, the internet has been flooded with a large amount of memes about this so called “Zombie virus,” because, well, I think we’ve all had enough viruses to deal with. It’s a trigger word now.

But before we dive into the memes, let me just add, this isn’t a virus that’ll literally turn you into a zombie, it’s a virus that has been revived and so that’s the word that’s been assigned to it.

I was totally unprepared for covid. But if this #zombievirus thing is real…ima be ready. pic.twitter.com/NLQjExmWWp — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 30, 2022

People: Finally Covid-19 is over!!!



Meanwhile scientists by discovering #zombievirus : pic.twitter.com/sRJNRDcaZs — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) November 30, 2022

Just like web series, virus also has season 2. After covid pandemic now its#zombievirus pic.twitter.com/QzPjgX32kJ — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 30, 2022

#zombievirus #Zombie_Virus



When you survived in Covid Virus and then you see Zombie Virus pic.twitter.com/LOK6yRsnu1 — Author (@how_humans) November 30, 2022

Scientists in Russia revive 48,000 year old #zombievirus



Humans : pic.twitter.com/vxMY9BFjKk — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) November 30, 2022

Russian Scientists to rest of world after discovering #zombievirus : pic.twitter.com/GWthtHezi9 — TROUBLE (@xychromosomee) November 30, 2022

Me after seeing #zombievirus trending at morning , My reaction :- pic.twitter.com/PlxDicGpw9 — D. (@ChullbulPandeyy) November 30, 2022

Please God, no. No more viruses.