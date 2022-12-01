Although science is a requirement for life, some scientific studies and research really makes me ask how far scientists can go to retrieve information. Like this group of Scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Research, who unveiled over a dozen viruses and uncovered the ‘zombie virus’ from the Siberian permafrost. Known as Pandoravirus yedoma, it is known to be 48, 500 years old!
So of course, the internet has been flooded with a large amount of memes about this so called “Zombie virus,” because, well, I think we’ve all had enough viruses to deal with. It’s a trigger word now.
But before we dive into the memes, let me just add, this isn’t a virus that’ll literally turn you into a zombie, it’s a virus that has been revived and so that’s the word that’s been assigned to it.
Please God, no. No more viruses.