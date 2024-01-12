The trailer for Merry Christmas had already left all of us quite intrigued, and now that the film is in theatres, audiences have a lot to say – mostly good things. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak, among others.

According to people, the plot and the cinematography of the film is something that is meant for a theatrical experience. Understandably, Sriram Raghavan brings a sense of magic to cinema, which is there. However, it’s the chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi that has all the attention.

Before you book your tickets, here’s what people have to say about the film:

Slow burner. slow cooked; first 35minutes tests your patience but they are more than rewarded in later half. Katrina surprisingly is very good; VJS brilliant. Give it a watch.

Sriram scores another goal as expected. Shaky beginning but hits the dart eventually #MerryChristmas https://t.co/4xxlxLZCem — T (Insecure/Jealous) (@SRKsSquad) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmas is the craziest film I have ever watched in my entire life. How did this mastermind director Sriram sir even think and write a scene like that….that fu#king streched police station sequence!!!



Will take my time and come back with the full review shortly and do… pic.twitter.com/YuaTg5NXiP — vish (@itzvish07) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmas demands your attention, for the pay off in the concluding moments is worth it.



A Sriram Raghavan thriller, where the twists are secondary but the interpersonal relationship at play is its core.



Both leads are stellar 💥



Andhadhun tho is still his home run! pic.twitter.com/RSHNmBKTxn — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmas 4/5 👌

JUST done watching a MASTERPIECE !



Outstanding start to 2024 💥👌👍❤

SUPERBLY WRITTEN THRILLER by @Sriram_raghv filled with surprises, twists and terrific performances by @VijaySethuOffl

and #KatrinaKaif

👌❤

VJS and KATRINA Pair of the year already ❤ — Lohith Srinivas (@Lohith_06) January 12, 2024

While I won't claim #MerryChristmas is better than ‘Andhadhun’ it give the Sriram Raghavan movie vibe. It's like a slow poison, gradually building up, but the twists, turns, and chemistry between #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi make it a worthwhile thriller and drama pic.twitter.com/pjoKCKR4cU — Filmyverse (@itsfilmyverse) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmas – 3.5/5 Gripping ❤️



A slow burn thriller, that hits the high notes in the 2nd half. The pay-off at the climax makes the movie worth your time



Twists and turns start coming from Pre-interval..@VijaySethuOffl is now a bona-fide Pan-India Actor/Star.. pic.twitter.com/F5rpG2FzS9 — Rajesh007 (@Rajesh007196663) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmas interval it's too good trust me kal hi #Andhadhun dekhi hai uske mukable abhi tk to age hi hai.. #VijaySethupathi sir to he hi mst lekin #KatrinaKaif I am impressed with performance #music man the song choices and the #ThrillsandChills pic.twitter.com/nM5g1utmyK — Suyash 🖤 (@suyashch44) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmasReview

1st Half:- What a slow burn thriller this is, takes some time, but the pacing is almost always constant.

The use of sound is the most attractive part, really scared me a lot of times.

Let's see what the actual plot is, in the second half.

I'm impressed. pic.twitter.com/oTEhhrd8eY — Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat (@WVissh) January 12, 2024

Merry Christmas demands your attention. A Sriram Raghavan thriller, where the twists are compulsory. 💥 — Literally Bhai (@literallybhai) January 12, 2024

People don't give Katrina enough credit. She always does well in meatier roles and considering how these directors never usually give her a chance, am so happy for all the Merry Christmas praise coming her way — lu (@4yugbam) January 12, 2024

Captivating and suspenseful, 'Merry Christmas' is a thrilling ride with impressive plot twists. A must-see for fans of the genre! 🎬🔍 — Bhatu Kingar (@Think_KingB) January 12, 2024

Sounds like a good watch. Merry Christmas is now in theatres.