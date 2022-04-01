Firstly, please note that this isn't some kind of oppression Olympics. We are not trying to draw parallels or make comparisons. Each tragedy is immeasurable for those victimised by it and all of them need to be called out and worse. But these people should be the last ones to do it.

1. Joe Biden- Vladimir Putin

Putin is an autocrat who is currently invading Ukraine and deserves to be condemned. The Russian war on Ukraine is not only disastrous for the people in the country but might also escalate into something far worse than we can fathom. US President Joe Biden is one of the world leaders who have strongly condemned Putin. Biden even said that Putin couldn't be allowed to stay in power.

I wish we had a different word but it's just funny for Biden to say it, since he championed George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq, even though the two were on opposite sides of the political spectrum. Biden had enormous influence as chair and argued strongly in favour of the 2002 resolution granting Bush the authority to invade Iraq.

I do not believe this is a rush to war... I believe it is a march to peace and security. I believe that failure to overwhelmingly support this resolution is likely to enhance the prospects that war will occur …

A study in 2013 showed that at least 461,000 people had been killed directly or indirectly as a result of the United States' invasion of Iraq. Mind you, the Iraq war continued for 8 years after that.

2. Jim Carrey- Will Smith

A few days ago, Carrey was up in arms against Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. And while Smith was undoubtedly wrong, Carrey has done far worse things. From being accused of aiding and abetting in his ex-girlfriend's suicide to being one of the biggest voices for anti-vaxers, Carey has truly done it all. FYI, according to his ex-girlfriend's therapist, Carrey had lied to her about having Herpes among other things.

3. OJ Simpson- Will Smith

For the uninitiated, Simpson was accused of the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. I mean, come on. At one point, you just have to call it.

4. Kangana Ranaut- Karan Johar

Kangana went on Karan Johar's talk show and called him out on nepotism and discrimination against outsides in the business and was hailed as a feminist icon for the same. Few months later, she started discriminating against Muslims and her bigotry was so out of hand that even the incompetent Twitter India had to suspend her account permanently.

5. Karan Johar stands up for Anurag Kashyap against a homophobic troll.

During the violent protests by Hindu right-wing extremists against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Padmavat, Anurag Kashyap took a stand for the director, which is when a homophobic troll decided to be well, homophobic. But Johar then came to Kashyap's aid and shut him up.

Which is so cool, except, Johar had made a whole career of movies propagating myths and harmful stereotypes about the LGBTQ+ community, be it in Dostana or Kal Ho Na Ho.

6. Barack Obama- 'Call Out' Culture

Barack Obama has a Nobel Peace Prize to his name. He is the first African American President of The United States of America. And so when he said online call-out culture was not activism, people listened, and there might have been some truth to it also. Most of our activism in this century has been reactionary to say the least, without much of a plan or purpose.

We would take him seriously, but the Nobel Peace Prize he's got is a f***ing joke, given that he carried out 1,878 drone strikes in Pakistan, killing hundreds of people, civilians included, which the US has primarily brushed aside as war casualties. BTW, between 2009 to 2015, the Obama administration deported about 2.5 million people.

7. Meryl Streep speaks about Harvey Weinstein, sexual harassment and Donald Trump

Trump is undoubtedly one of the worst people to have ever lived. Absolute scum of a human being. As is Harvey Weinstein. And so we all have loved the celebrities who have taken a stand against these scumbags. Remember, Golden Globes, when Meryl Streep tore in Trump.

The problem is Streep doesn't do that for everyone though. Case in point, after Roman Polanski had to flee the United States after being charged with rape and paedophilia, Meryl Streep gave him a standing ovation when he received an Oscar for The Pianist.

Remember When Actress Meryl Streep

Gave A Standing Ovation

To Child Rapist

Roman Polanski



If Not You Should pic.twitter.com/V18HQLQTGh — Shrimp on Treadmills (@joggingshrimp) February 12, 2017

Oh, and let's not forget the time when her answer to a question about minority representation in Hollywood was, 'We are all Africans, really'. Well except Meryl, some of you Africans enslaved some real Africans. Major cause for concern there!

So here's the lesson, children. Trust no one and never meet your heroes. Chances are if you ain't white or rich or straight, they f***ing hate your guts.