Remember the iconic portrait of an egg, that garnered 23 million likes in less than ten days and defeated Kylie Jenner’s post, with 18 million likes, as the most-liked picture on Instagram?
Well, once again, the record has been broken for the most-liked picture on the social media website.
Lionel Messi, who carved his name in the golden letters for generations to come, shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle. The post has now surpassed the egg picture and emerged as the most-liked post on the platform.
The iconic post includes a series of pictures of the footballer and his teammates, celebrating the historic FIFA World Cup win.
For the uninitiated, the picture of an egg went viral after a page, named world_record_egg, posted the picture and requested people to set a world record together and make it the most liked post.
Soon after, the page garnered 4.8 million followers and managed to break the record. And now, the record has been broken again!