Remember the iconic portrait of an egg, that garnered 23 million likes in less than ten days and defeated Kylie Jenner’s post, with 18 million likes, as the most-liked picture on Instagram?

Well, once again, the record has been broken for the most-liked picture on the social media website.

Lionel Messi, who carved his name in the golden letters for generations to come, shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle. The post has now surpassed the egg picture and emerged as the most-liked post on the platform.

The iconic post includes a series of pictures of the footballer and his teammates, celebrating the historic FIFA World Cup win.

For the uninitiated, the picture of an egg went viral after a page, named world_record_egg, posted the picture and requested people to set a world record together and make it the most liked post.