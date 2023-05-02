Met Gala is referred to as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, and that makes sense because we witness the most elaborate looks. Each year we see celebrities in over-the-top outfits that we talk about, for days. But this year, it’s more than the celebrities, or the outfits that have garnered attention. This time, people are stuck on the stairs.
Yes, the internet is fixated on the stairs that these celebrities walk on. Sure the decor deserves attention, but that’s not why people are talking about them. Apparently, the ‘Met Gala Stairs’ reminded many of a toothpaste.
There’s actually a particular brand, even the type of toothpaste that we’re talking here – the Colgate Triple Action Deep Clean Toothpaste. Of course, now that people have said it, we can’t unsee it. Who knows, next year they might just bring in Tide.
And Twitter has too many jokes.
9 out of 10 dentists recommend these stairs.