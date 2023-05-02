Met Gala is referred to as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, and that makes sense because we witness the most elaborate looks. Each year we see celebrities in over-the-top outfits that we talk about, for days. But this year, it’s more than the celebrities, or the outfits that have garnered attention. This time, people are stuck on the stairs.

Yes, the internet is fixated on the stairs that these celebrities walk on. Sure the decor deserves attention, but that’s not why people are talking about them. Apparently, the ‘Met Gala Stairs’ reminded many of a toothpaste.

There’s actually a particular brand, even the type of toothpaste that we’re talking here – the Colgate Triple Action Deep Clean Toothpaste. Of course, now that people have said it, we can’t unsee it. Who knows, next year they might just bring in Tide.

And Twitter has too many jokes.

why is the met gala carpet literally toothpaste pic.twitter.com/XnQ5mtYoJ2 — dom⭐️SAW TAYLOR (@ev3rhaze) May 1, 2023

the met got toothpaste stairs this year pic.twitter.com/ClL3wYYfYU — zöe !!! (@tvmacher) May 1, 2023

okay but who decided the met gala this year should be toothpaste themed?? pic.twitter.com/VyKVwz7dQI — Lemmy/Ashen 🍋🧂RUBY ROSE BEST MC (@NoodlySnoodly) May 1, 2023

fr the met gala carpet is giving children’s toothpaste pic.twitter.com/RkonaKtHRg — val (@puflyx) May 1, 2023

the met gala sponsored by crayola and colgate toothpaste pic.twitter.com/ltyt0JsEom — jess (@fxckoklahoma) May 1, 2023

met gala carpet is giving children's toothpaste pic.twitter.com/XjPrn9PiSE — cam (@c_kinker) May 1, 2023

Blake Lively took a single Met Gala off and the carpet looks like goddamn toothpaste. — ✨Scul-Lee✨ (@ScullySattler) May 2, 2023

my friend said that the met gala carpet looks like toothpaste and now i cant unsee it — doris *ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@gothmikaaa) May 2, 2023

Toothpaste has arrived at the met gala…matching with the carpet pic.twitter.com/Bp5bAFLfTN — Tobi…cooking era (@BlackDahilA8) May 1, 2023

9 out of 10 dentists recommend these stairs.