Recently, the ongoing farmers' protest received far more widespread attention on Twitter, when international celebrities, like Rihanna, Amanda Cerny, Mia Khalifa, etc. started talking about it on social media.

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

While these celebrities hail from diverse backgrounds, what unites them is an interest in humanity... and the fact that an Indian group, the United Hindu Front, decided to hold a demonstration and burn effigies of three of them, namely Mia Khalifa, Rihanna, and Greta Thunberg.

In a demonstration by United Hindu Front, people burnt the effigies of #Greta Thunberg, #Rihanna and Mia Khalifa because of their tweets about the #FarmersProtest in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/YBYye8mAsN — ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) February 5, 2021

However, what the demonstration actually got famous for was one particular sign that read, Mia Khalifa "regains consciousness" - a placard that was clearly lost in translation.

But that placard attracted everyone's attention, including Mia herself. Now, of course, Mia, like most other female celebrities, had a kickass response to the trolling.

Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness, and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ttZnYeVLRP — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 4, 2021

And the internet, like always, wasted no time in commenting on the whole affair.

Nationwide protest by BJP against Mia Khalifa 😂😂😭😂🤣



"Mia Khalifa regains consciousness" hahaha can't stop laughing! 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/lGKw2CQwdG — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 4, 2021

Real life pics of women completely shattering the fragile ego of Indian men by just tweeting.

Side note: What does "Mia Khalifa regains consciousness" even mean? pic.twitter.com/g7JVDZDtuN — Not A Scientist (@MohanaBasu) February 5, 2021

BJP Haryana party workers wrote "Mia Khalifa jaago " and in English they wrote "Mia Khalifa regains consciousness" Man this is funny 😆 😄 🤣 https://t.co/rrxH0xqNfF — Manish Chakravarty (@ManishAway) February 5, 2021

Haaaai, Dhadi wale Baba has gone out on a picnic with gopikas.



But What is this "Mia Khalifa Regains Consciousness"? https://t.co/vRvw8VRnMu — Santhosh Nair - ਸੰਤੋਸ਼ ਨਾਇਰ (@santhoshklm) February 5, 2021

Mia Khalifa, Rihanna & Greta Thumburg

regain consciousness, but

BJPigs lost their consciousness.

Standing up with farmers.. #FarmersProstest#IStandWithFarmershttps://t.co/c4d7qiAg07 via @indiatoday — Er R K DAHARWAL आर के डहरवालرکدہاروال (@DaharwalK) February 5, 2021

Proud of you, Mia Khalifa. You are a woman of conscience. You have frightened the Modi Bhakts, who are wondering when you regained "consciousness". Thank you for your solidarity with #indianfarmersprotest. — Syed Zafer (@SyedZafer13) February 5, 2021

So... A bunch of hindutva peeps used Google translate for "Mia Khalifa hosh mein aa jao" and took the result AKA "Mia Khalifa regain consciousness" to their tantrum gathering.. and I am 50 layers of dying. https://t.co/zLYfa0qYyH — Shruti Sunderraman (@sundermanbegins) February 5, 2021

Honestly, aur kaha milega itna content?