Recently, the ongoing farmers' protest received far more widespread attention on Twitter, when international celebrities, like Rihanna, Amanda Cerny, Mia Khalifa, etc. started talking about it on social media.
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021
While these celebrities hail from diverse backgrounds, what unites them is an interest in humanity... and the fact that an Indian group, the United Hindu Front, decided to hold a demonstration and burn effigies of three of them, namely Mia Khalifa, Rihanna, and Greta Thunberg.
In a demonstration by United Hindu Front, people burnt the effigies of #Greta Thunberg, #Rihanna and Mia Khalifa because of their tweets about the #FarmersProtest in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/YBYye8mAsN— ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) February 5, 2021
However, what the demonstration actually got famous for was one particular sign that read, Mia Khalifa "regains consciousness" - a placard that was clearly lost in translation.
But that placard attracted everyone's attention, including Mia herself. Now, of course, Mia, like most other female celebrities, had a kickass response to the trolling.
Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness, and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ttZnYeVLRP— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 4, 2021
And the internet, like always, wasted no time in commenting on the whole affair.
Congrats on regaining consciousness, @miakhalifa https://t.co/wT6FQ2tmxk— Malav (wear a mask) Parekh (@Malavtweets) February 5, 2021
Nationwide protest by BJP against Mia Khalifa 😂😂😭😂🤣— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 4, 2021
"Mia Khalifa regains consciousness" hahaha can't stop laughing! 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/lGKw2CQwdG
Real life pics of women completely shattering the fragile ego of Indian men by just tweeting.— Not A Scientist (@MohanaBasu) February 5, 2021
Side note: What does "Mia Khalifa regains consciousness" even mean? pic.twitter.com/g7JVDZDtuN
BJP Haryana party workers wrote "Mia Khalifa jaago " and in English they wrote "Mia Khalifa regains consciousness" Man this is funny 😆 😄 🤣 https://t.co/rrxH0xqNfF— Manish Chakravarty (@ManishAway) February 5, 2021
Haaaai, Dhadi wale Baba has gone out on a picnic with gopikas.— Santhosh Nair - ਸੰਤੋਸ਼ ਨਾਇਰ (@santhoshklm) February 5, 2021
But What is this "Mia Khalifa Regains Consciousness"? https://t.co/vRvw8VRnMu
Mia Khalifa, Rihanna & Greta Thumburg— Er R K DAHARWAL आर के डहरवालرکدہاروال (@DaharwalK) February 5, 2021
regain consciousness, but
BJPigs lost their consciousness.
Standing up with farmers.. #FarmersProstest#IStandWithFarmershttps://t.co/c4d7qiAg07 via @indiatoday
Proud of you, Mia Khalifa. You are a woman of conscience. You have frightened the Modi Bhakts, who are wondering when you regained "consciousness". Thank you for your solidarity with #indianfarmersprotest.— Syed Zafer (@SyedZafer13) February 5, 2021
So... A bunch of hindutva peeps used Google translate for "Mia Khalifa hosh mein aa jao" and took the result AKA "Mia Khalifa regain consciousness" to their tantrum gathering.. and I am 50 layers of dying. https://t.co/zLYfa0qYyH— Shruti Sunderraman (@sundermanbegins) February 5, 2021
Honestly, aur kaha milega itna content?