Remember sweet, charming Miguel Herrán aka Rio, from Netflix's popular web-series Money Heist? Well, we discovered something very interesting about him. He appeared in an Indian ad 5 years ago. It's true, I kid you not.

Before robbing the Royal Mint of Spain with Professor and the others, Miguel (or Rio, as we'd like to call him) was featured in an advertisement by Gaana, along with Pia Bajpai. The ad released in 2015, probably that's why none of us really made this discovery earlier.

The eight-minute and twenty-second long video for Gaana.com features the two actors as strangers who meet on the Delhi metro and eventually become lovers after they bond over music.

That killer smile...Sigh!

Just like us, a lot of people were surprised and shocked to see Rio from Money Heist in an Indian ad, that too talking in Hindi (obviously we know it was dubbed, but it was so surreal).

This is so cool!

The 5th and final season of Money Heist is in the works. Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter.