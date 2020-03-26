Baithe baithe thak gaye, ab lena hai break..

Work from home se chutti mile toh dekhen kuch great!

If like me, you are also stuck between college assignments or working from home and are craving for an exciting movie that will blow your mind then, mi amigo, I have got, not one, but 21 exciting suggestions only for you!

Here goes...

1. Shutter Island, 2010

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo, this film is about a U.S. Marshal investigating the disappearance of a murderer who escaped from a mental institution.

2. The Machinist, 2004

This fascinating story of an industrial worker who begins to doubt his own sanity is going to keep you on the edge of your seat at all times.

3. The Sixth Sense, 1999

If, as a child, you had imaginary friends too, then this film is something you should watch RN!

4. Kahaani, 2012

This is a riveting tale of a pregnant woman who travels all the way from London to Kolkata in search of her missing husband.

5. American Psycho, 2000

How far will an investment banking executive go to hide his alternate psychopathic ego? Watch this amazing thriller to find out!

6. Fight Club, 1999

This film is about an insomniac who forms an underground fight club with a careless soap salesman. And it evolves into something insanely exciting!

7. The Prestige, 2006

A tricky tale of two rival illusionists who would go to any lengths to top each other.

8. Se7en, 1995

Dark and disturbing, this psychological thriller will keep you hooked until the very last scene.

9. Interstellar, 2014

If outer space fascinates you, then this movie about a team of explorers who travel through a wormhole should totally be on your list.

10. Masaan, 2015

Revolving around four stories intersecting at the ghats of Ganga, this film is about people who long to escape the moral construct of a small town.

11. 15 Park Avenue, 2005

Based in Kolkata, this film is a heartbreaking exploration of the impact of schizophrenia on a young woman and her family.

12. The Wall, 1982

This movie was made by the famously spaced out band Pink Floyd and is a musical of their songs. The movie explores so many different themes, moving from the personal to the social with remarkable ease, all the while with visuals that melt into each other in a creepy way and sear into your mind.

13. Memento, 2000

Perplexing and disturbing, this American thriller is a treat for all film lovers.

14. The Illusionist, 2006

The story of a magician using his abilities to secure the love of a woman, this one is the perfect combination of magic and romance.

15. The Imitation Game, 2014

Inspired by true events, this movie is about an English mathematical genius who tries to crack the German Enigma code during World War II.

16. Shaitan, 2011

What would happen when five friends on substance-abuse try to commit a new crime in order to cover up an old one?

17. The Usual Suspects, 1995

A twisted story about the sole survivor of a horrific gun battle between criminals, this one will bring out the detective in you.

18. Primal Fear, 1996

Starring Richard Gere and Edward Norton, this is one a true definition of a crime thriller.

19. Tumbbad, 2018

A blend of fantasy and horror this one shows us the hidden monsters of society which only greed can reveal.

20. No Smoking, 2007

This film about a man fighting his addiction of smoking is the surreal ride you need right now!

21 7 Khoon Maaf, 2011

Serious, stunning and disturbing, this film is the perfect emotional cocktail for all your cravings!

Stop reading and start bingeing!