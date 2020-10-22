Mirzapur 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The much-awaited web series was supposed to be released on 23rd October but fans were in for a surprise when all 10 episodes of the show were released before the scheduled date.

While some fans couldn't contain their excitement and shared the news on Twitter, others shared hilarious memes on its early arrival.

Issued in Public Interest. It’s not even 23rd October but #Mirzapur2 is already live. Thank me later. See you later — Joy (@Joydas) October 22, 2020

Boycott gang planing to trend boycott #Mirzapur2 on 23rd oct. @PrimeVideoIN releasing it early on 22nd oct.



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eQ8xLMt1Mr — Akbar...... (@Being_Akbar) October 22, 2020

Aaj nind ko aaram karne ko bol diya hai...#Mirzapur2 — Toxic (@Savaageladka) October 22, 2020

Aaj wo log bhi msg Karenge, Jinka sirf har saal sirf Happy birthday msg aata hai...

“Bhai Amazon prime Dede yaar”

.

.#Mirzapur2 — Zeus Mark (@ShadabK69781951) October 22, 2020

Are kaaleen bhaiya @TripathiiPankaj jaldi he prabandh kar diye aap to ek din pahale he kya baat hai @PrimeVideoIN Tysm ❤️ #Mirzapur2 #AmazonPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/xZOu5zuskT — rishikesh sharma (@rishike97) October 22, 2020

And it's released!

The Most Awaited Season of the Year is finally here!! #mirzapurseason2 #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/OdJ9rcUrQu — Praveen (@PraveenMimrot) October 22, 2020

Me tomorrow after watching Mirzapur2, KGF2 and MI Vs CSK match be like pic.twitter.com/CV894UhTXO — Ｄ Ｅ Ｅ Ｐ (@_deeps_world_) October 22, 2020

I can't believe my eyes 😳 Watching #Mirzapur2 @TripathiiPankaj Kaleen bhaiya ne 1 din pehle hi intezam kar diya🤓#MirzapurWatchParty pic.twitter.com/XsCzz7Rvy8 — Priya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpriyaa) October 22, 2020

The wait is finally over and fans are ready to watch it tonight.