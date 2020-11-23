It's been weeks since the second season of Mirzapur ended and one thing's crystal clear - no matter where someone's loyalties lay, there's no denying the fact that Munna Bhaiya was the star of the season.

And from the lanes of Mirzapur, Munna Bhaiya has landed at the ghats of Banaras, as a writer with a penchant for 'accidentally' killing people.

The crime comedy, which also stars Zeishan Quadri (of GoW fame), Anshul Chauhan, Rajesh Sharma, and Mukul Chadda, revolves around writer Akhil Srivastava, whose life, driven by love, becomes a series of twists and turns, each more deadly than the last.

Like most web series these days, there is an abundance of gunshots and gaalis here too. While the story might appear to be suffering from a Mirzapur hangover, Divyendu Sharma, like always, is in fine form. So, if you've been missing watching Munna Bhaiya slay with his words and actions, then Akhil from Banaras might just be the perfect distraction!