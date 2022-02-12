The IT hub of India or Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore is one of the most progressive cities in India. With sprawling green beauty and opportunities for IITians, the city also has some most expensive homes.

We curated a list of expensive homes in Mumbai, and today, let's take a look at the most expensive homes in Bangalore and how much they cost.

1. Sky Mansion: Rs 100 crore

It is joint venture between Vijay Mallya, the former Indian billionaire and United Breweries Holdings Ltd and Prestige Groups. The 40,000 sq feet mansion is one of the most luxurious properties in Bangalore. It boasts a 360-degree view platform, an infinity pool among the other amenities.

2. Azim Premji's Home In Whitefield: Rs 350 crore

The Indian business mogul, investor, engineer, and philanthropist, Azim Premji owns a luxurious 6,000 square feet home in Bangalore which is valued at Rs 350 crore.

3. Nikhil Kamath's home in Kingfisher Towers

Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, is one of the youngest billionaires in India. He owns a luxurious Kamath residence in Kingfisher Towers that is spread across 7000 square feet.

4. Sachin Bansal's Home In Kormangala: Rs 45 crore

The Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal resides in Kormangala, one of the most expensive residential areas in Bangalore. He recently bought two apartments in the same area. The apartments spread across 5,800-sq ft and 5,000-sq ft and are valued at Rs 45 crore.

5. Ajit Prabhu's home at Four Seasons Private Residences at Embassy ONE: Rs 50 crore

Ajit Prabhu is the chairman and chief executive of engineering outsourcing company Quest Global. He bought an apartment at the South Tower of Four Seasons Private Residences for Rs 50 crore. The 16,000-sq ft apartments made him the buyer of the biggest residential deal in Bangalore.

