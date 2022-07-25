Koffee With Karan is all about glitz and glamour, so it is really not a surprise that celebrities put their best foot forward when it comes to style. But, being stylish is expensive when you are wearing big brands. Keeping that in mind, here are a few of the costliest outfits worn by celebs on the popular chat show. Read on.

1. This Ayushmann Khurrana Ermenegildo Zenga outfit cost around ₹4 lakh in 2018. The jacket itself was $4170 at the time, which would be something around ₹3.3 lakh now.

2. Janhvi Kapoor's dress in Koffee with Karan also cost approximately the same - ₹4 lakh - if the reports are anything to be believed. She wore a shimmery Alexandre Vauthier dress and looked stunning in it.

3. This black jacket that Karan Johar is effortlessly carrying is a Dolce & Gabbana robe that has a market value of ₹2.4 lakh. I mean, if the guests are wearing such exquisite outfits, it only makes sense that the host does too.

4. Meanwhile, Diljit and Badshah, both big-brand lovers, turned up as guests in ₹64K Balenciaga sneakers and ₹50K polo tee, respectively. Seen now we know why this episode had a separate game section just for guessing brands.

5. When Kartik Aryan came to the show, he made sure to make his mark in a Mastermind Japan jacket that costs £4,494. That's ₹4,32,637!

6. Now, we can't talk fashion and miss Ranveer Singh's name, right? In season 6 of Koffee with Karan, he turned up in classic Versace attire which was around ₹3 lakh rupees. Wouldn't expect anything else from him.

7. In the ongoing Koffee With Karan season 7, Sara Ali Khan came as a guest with Janhvi Kapoor and she wore a Saint Laurent dress worth ₹1.5 lakh. That's not it, though, she completed her look with Kimmy Choo heals that are worth ₹90K.

8. Lastly, our favourite Alia Bhatt who appeared as the guest in the first episode. She wore a cute pink mini dress that is worth ₹80K. Didn't she look great? She did, she did.

Money, money, money.