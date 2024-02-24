The thing about movies is that they take you into a whole other world. In fact, one of the strongest factors that contribute to a film’s charm is the locations that are used as backdrops. From Harry Potter‘s Hogwarts to K3G’s humongous mansion, the locations were part of the movies and their magic.

So, we’ve curated some of the most stunning shoot locations that movies have had for you to scroll through and up your film know-how. Here, take a look:

1. American Hotel Amsterdam – The Fault In Our Stars

The movie actually used The American Hotel in Amsterdam as The Hotel De Filosoof. So, nope if you were wondering whether the location was fictional, it absolutely wasn’t.

2. Oxford University, England — Harry Potter

The grandeur of Oxford University was used for Harry Potter. From the dining hall to the staircases, the movie’s magic was weaved on the campus of the prestigious university.

3. Bayon Temple, Cambodia — Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider film series is known to take its audience to many exotic locations around the world. One such location was the Bayon Temple in Cambodia.

4. Waddesdon Manor, England – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The grand Raichand haveli that we saw in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was actually the Waddesdon Manor in England. But did they really expect us to believe it was somewhere in Chandni Chowk, for real?

5. Chapora Fort and Fort Aguada, Goa- Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai pretty much raised an entire generation of millennials. The themes of friendship, travel and relationships left a mark on Indian cinema in the most iconic way. So we had to include the iconic Chapora Fort and Fort Aguada used as backdrops for the Dil Chahta Hai in this list.

6. Hook & Ladder Company 8 Firehouse, New York, US – Ghostbusters

Located in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Manhattan, the Hook & Ladder Company 8 Firehouse was built in 1903 and originally served as a fire station for the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

7. Hatley Castle, Canada – X-Men Series

Professor Xavier’s school for gifted individuals in the X-Men series was actually a national historic site located in Colwood, British Columbia, in Greater Victoria. Specifically known as Hatley Castle.

8. IIM-Bangalore – 3 Idiots

I think this one is pretty widely known about. But the institute we saw in 3 Idiots was actually IIM- Bangalore.

9. Keventer’s, Darjeeling – Barfi

The fact that they used this cute branch of Keventer’s in Darjeeling, in Barfi speaks volumes about the thought that went into creating the ambience and mood for the film. If this milkshake joint doesn’t scream Barfi then I don’t know what is.

10. Pizza by the Bay, Mumbai – Wake up Sid and Rock on

One of Mumbai’s most iconic pizza spots, Pizza by the Bay, was the same restaurant where we saw Aisha go with her boss to listen to Jazz. And even a scene in Rock On was filmed at Pizza by the Bay.

Somehow, knowing about these locations makes me feel even more connected to these movies!