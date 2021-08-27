They say that getting high opens the creative floodgates of the mind, and lets the id seep into the ego. This however, isn't always a good thing, as gates are oftentimes designed to keep bad things at bay. Unfortunately, the makers of these movies definitely didn't pay heed because there's no way anyone sober came up with... well, read on.

1. Love Story 2050

Where does one begin? The plot - a man goes into the future and finds his reincarnated dead lover - is absolutely bonkers. The dress design looks like an art and craft project from hell. And worst of all, there's a creepy talking teddy bear called Boo that's straight up nightmare fuel.

Please stop smoking Subhash Nagar ka maal.

Ugh, look at this creepy mofo...

2. The Room

This film is often cited as the worst movie in the world, all thanks to creator and lead actor Tommy Wiseau. His eccentricity is notorious, and it envelopes this work of art in a confounding haze of disconnected scenes topped off with the legendary words 'I did NAAT hit her. I did NAAT!'. Confused? Watch.

3. Cats

Cats: The Broadway Musical - a timeless classic. Cats: The Movie - a pipe dream whose characters wouldn't be out of place in a Stephen King novel. The only good reviews this film got was from people on LSD, so I guess we know how it was made in the first place

4. Mother!

This list isn't just works of trash however - Mother, for example, is a film that leaves you lost for words within the inexplicable chaos that befalls poor Jennifer Lawrence. The visuals, the underlying sense of unease, and the apparent allegory of Mother being Earth is something that could have only been thought up following some rather intense psychedelic experiences.

5. America: The Motion Picture

The Founding Fathers of America reimagined as badass beefcakes with the ability to rip someone's spine out through their mouth - that's basically this movie in a nutshell. It was so awful the writers had to be on crack.

America the motion picture of @netflix stays on as background music for me. @netflix y’all really hit it out of the park with this one #BenedictArnold #iykyk #craypat pic.twitter.com/FgmSVaDPxG — Jackie Daytona (@blackandbrobel) August 22, 2021

6. Monster Trucks

"Bruh, what if monster trucks were actual monsters?"

"Dude, nice!"

That's how this movie came to be. With a lot of high-strength weed and a lot of low-potency ideas.

7. Predestination

Ethan Hawke stretches the time paradox to its absolute limit in this brilliant science fiction thriller that twists and turns through a multitude of timelines. It also gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, 'go fuck yourself'. The person who made this was probably on that drug from Limitless, because there's no other way to think up something like this.

1. Fav film: Predestination (2014)

Like Sarah Snook in Succession? Like Ethan Hawke in…anything? Try this one. pic.twitter.com/hvoJQ0fj33 — Abbie (@abvanced) August 26, 2021

8. Sausage Party

You'll either love this movie about talking sausages, buns, and various sauces having an orgy, or you'll absolutely despise it. One thing's for sure though - the creators were on a lot of drugs. I'm not even hypothesizing - it was made by Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill, who are famous for their psychotropic indulgences.

I haven’t looked at food quite the same since watching THAT scene in Sausage Party 5 years ago. #IYKYK pic.twitter.com/k0y3oSNctN — Oops... I Tweeted Again (@eboneerachelle) August 23, 2021

9. The Human Centipede

Making an entire movie that revolves around stitching people's mouths on to other people's buttholes has major crackhead energy. Props for actually getting it past the ideation stage though.

128. the human centipede (first sequence) (2009)

—dir. tom six pic.twitter.com/z8VGUzlgVa — 𝔠𝔞𝔪 (@EXITLlFE) August 21, 2021

10. Race 3

The makers of this franchise were definitely in the throes of a comedown when creating part 3, and it shows. Watching this film makes you feel like you're going cold turkey after eating Iodex sandwiches your entire life, so somebody please hold an intervention for this producer.

Husband insisted that we watch Race 3. So we did.



This is what I feel like doing to him now. #Race3 pic.twitter.com/YJFFkQ1tKd — Vishakha (@vishakhatalreja) June 15, 2018

11. Karzzz

Remember this 2008 Himesh-starrer?

First read the plot.

Now think about the fact that in the middle of all this, there's an evil dude with a mechanical hand. That hand has buttons which plays Ek Haseena Thi, which in turn controls evil animals and weapons. WTF!

13. Fast and the Furious 9

They sent a car to space. TO SPACE.

Watched Fast and Furious 9 last night.



This scene had me in stitches



Yes this is a scene in the movie

Yes that is a rocket

Yes it is strapped to a car

Yes they are in space



Remember when the franchise was about racing and cars? pic.twitter.com/hGQdmbmqAb — Kuga 🇿🇦 (@Kuga_ZA) August 6, 2021

14. Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

This film was so over-the-top, Kanan and Biswa did an entire critical analysis of it. If we hadn't completely internalised the insanity of Hrithik's 'Hi Aunty!' until then, it became clear for all to see after that. The secret of his energy was probably due to him digging into the producer's stash. Cocaine is a helluva drug!

15. Bee Movie

A human woman leaves her husband for a bee. At the time this film came out (2007), this kind of weirdness was pretty normal. It was only later that we realised just how deranged the entire premise was. Ah, the early 2000s.

NCB, are you seeing this?!