There’s no doubt that our tinsel town has been churning out several movies and shows each month and it gets quite difficult to remember what releases when.

Don’t stress because we have curated a list of some new content coming out this month that you can add to your binge-watching bucket list. Read on.

1. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – July 12

In this sequel to Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team hunt down a dangerous new weapon that threatens the world. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson in lead roles.

2. Ishq-e-Nadaan – July 14

This Avishek Ghosh directorial stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Dutt, Kanwaljit Singh and Suhail Nayyar. The show revolves around three different love stories that take us through the companionship and unconditional love of the protagonists.

3. Ajmer 92 – July 14

Based on the 1992 Ajmer Rape Case, the movie focuses on a gang of men, responsible for the caretaking of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, who gang-raped and blackmailed more than 250 Non-Muslim women, including minors. Directed by Pushpendra Singh, it has Karan Verma, Sumit Singh, Rajesh Sharma and Ishan Mishra in pivotal roles.

4. Kohrra – July 15

After an NRI bridegroom is found dead a few days after the wedding in the countryside of Punjab, two police officers solve the disturbing case with their own lives at stake. Directed by Randeep Jha, the movie features Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly and Manish Chaudhary.

5. Bawaal – July 21

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this movie revolves around Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan), a loved school teacher and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), who hopes to find her one true love. The duo soon falls in love. The movie also stars Manoj Pahwa and Mukesh Tiwari in supporting roles.

6. The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha – July 21

The series centers on a housewife, who returns to work after more than a decade in order to sustain her family after her husband gets imprisoned. Starring Kajol, as the protagonist, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait and Sheeba Chaddha. Directed by Suparn Verma, this series is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s The Good Wife.

7. Barbie – July 21

Based on Mattel’s Barbie fashion dolls, this movie centers on Barbie and Ken, who go on a self-discovery journey to the real world. Directed by Greta Gerwig, this fantasy comedy features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the protagonist.

8. Oppenheimer – July 21

This biographical thriller, directed and written by Christopher Nolan, is based on the life of theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. Based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the movie features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh.

9. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – July 28

This Karan Johar directorial revolves around a couple, Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), who decide to live with each other’s families for three months. From different cultures to different energies, both have to survive this phase.

10. JGM – August 3

AKA Jana Gana Mana, this military action drama features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The plot for this movie, directed by Puri Jagannadh, has been kept under wraps for now.

You’re welcome and start binge-watching!