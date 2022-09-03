Had a bad day at work? Don't want to go out and meet people on the weekend? Or maybe you just wanna lie down on your couch, snuggled in your cosy clothes, away from the clamour of the world and get lost in the world of movies? Whatever the reason, if you want to watch a movie that feels like a warm hug, then here are some to choose from.

1. The Harry Potter Series

How can I make a "feel-good" movies list and not include the Harry Potter series? There'll seldom be many people who haven't watched the Harry Potter movies, but if you are one of them, then get on the magical journey through the series. And if you are already a Potterhead, then you already know which movies to watch!

2. Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi could be the definition of a feel-good movie. Beautiful story, brilliant acting and dialogues that stay with you long after the movie has ended make this movie feel like a warm hug. And oh! how can I forget the songs? They are as mesmerizing as the movie itself.

3. About Time

You can find a lot of time-travel movies out there, but finding a time-travel movie that has heart, humour, romance, and depth is pretty hard. About Time is a movie that will inspire you to live your life to the fullest.

4. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

A tale of love and friendship, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is the movie you wanna watch after a long tiring day.

5. Paddington

If you want to watch a wholesome movie, then both Paddington 1 and 2 will be perfect for you. While the first part of the movie is undeniably lovely and hilarious, the second part outdoes its predecessor.

6. Wake Up Sid

Every youngster could easily relate to the character of Ranbir Kapoor from Wake Up Sid, while every adult could see glimpses of themselves when they were young. It's a coming-of-age drama is sure to make you smile.

7. My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro is a Studio Ghibli film that delivers what every Studio Ghibli film delivers - comfort. This heartfelt story of whimsical adventure with stunning animation feels like a warm hug on a gloomy day.

8. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

What would you expect when 3 childhood friends get together after a long time? Nothing but great fun. As Kabir, Imraan and Arjun take a road trip together around Spain, you also get on a journey of some light and some very heavy-hearted emotions and realise that nothing brings more joy than silly pranks with childhood friends.

9. The Holiday

The Holiday is a movie that you would watch once, then again and then again because once is just not enough. It marks the journey of two people living completely opposite lives as they take a journey to get out of their daily lives and find love in the process.

10. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

I remember watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham multiple times as a child, so the comfort factor might come from those childhood memories, but for me, this movie deserved to be on the list. Nothing showcases the intricacies of a family than K3G.

11. Purple Hearts

The classic coming together of two completely different people who make it work in the end, Purple Hearts conveniently wins the enemy-to-lover trope. It's a musical, and it will make it hard for you to get the songs out of your mind.

12. The Lunchbox

You would want to take a moment to process how you are feeling after watching The Lunchbox. This movie hits all the right strings and the screenplay is as beautiful as the story. A must-watch if you want a movie that feels like a warm hug but also makes you feel things.

13. Spirited Away

Another Studio Ghibli movie, Spirited Away will take you to an enchanted realm, and before you realise it, you would be accompanying Chihiro on her adventures in a world ruled by spells, spirits and sorceresses. It's a story of how the main character transports to a different world and comes back with the courage to face her problems.

14. Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par depicts showcases how kids and their troubles are misunderstood by parents and the life-changing impact a teacher could have on the lives of their students. This movie feels like a warm hug and can even make you cry, especially if you have felt misunderstood in your life.

15. Amelie

Amélie is a whimsical French classic. The story, the narration, the soundtrack, Audrey Tautou’s acting, Paris as a character, the colour palette, the costumes - everything will make you fall in love with this movie. It also feels like a love letter to society's outcasts and misfits, about how it is okay and even good to be different, to dare to be yourself and not follow the stream.

