While some movies are remembered for their extravagant outfits and opulent sets, a bunch of other movies are etched in our memories for their gorgeous backdrops. From snow-clad mountains to serene riversides, nothing beats the rustic charm of small towns and villages, swarming with rich culture and traditions.

So, here are some desi movies that showcased the magnificence of small towns and made a home in our hearts, forever. Keep scrolling!

1. Benaras - Masaan

From the iconic ghats to showcasing love and death, the movie captured the correct essence of the town. The movie, which talked about the harsh truth of class difference and corruption, made a place in the audience's heart with its stunning backdrops.

2. Satara - Swades

This movie, which made us fall in love all over again with our homeland, gave us a brilliant soundtrack and one of the finest performances by the cast. And one thing, that kept us glued to our television screens while watching this movie, were the breathtaking views.

3. Bareilly - Bareilly Ki Barfi

Whether it was two friends pouring their hearts out on a bridge at night or the brewing of a love connection while rowing a boat, the movie left us with several scenic views imprinted in our memories. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling and take a look.

4. Manikpur - Lootera

Even after 9 years after its release, the movie has managed to stay relevant with its hauntingly beautiful plotline. Set in the 50s, the movie made us appreciate the beauty of a small town. From watching a river in complete silence to taking a stroll in the park, the movie made us smile ear to ear.

5. Shamli - Aaja Nachle

There's just something different about the movies shot in small towns, right? The simple backdrops, relatable characters and the simplicity. From local politics and the class difference to togetherness, the movie brilliantly highlighted the efforts that went into saving a deserted dance theater.

6. Haridwar - Dum Laga Ke Haisha

This movie legit transported us back to the 90s era. From the beauty of the picturesque Ganges in the background to the simpler music cassette period, the movie captured the true essence of a small town and honestly, we thoroughly loved every bit of it.

7. Kanpur - Tanu Weds Manu

With the on-point humour and relatable accents, this movie is nothing but a big dose of humour. Apart from the iconic background score and side-splitting plotlines, the movie taught us to appreciate and love the simplicity of smaller towns.

8. Jamshedpur - Udaan

Needless to mention, this movie made each of us reach for a box of tissues. From looking over a serene river to capturing the beauty of the skyline, the movie gave us an on-point glimpse of the magnificence of another small town.

BRB, re-watching these movies right away!