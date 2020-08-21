There are good love making scenes and then there are some intimate, passionate love making scenes in movies that are just too hot to handle. This article is all about the second part.

On that note, here's a list of the top 10 movie scenes that we think are too hot for Netflix.

1. The Lucky One

The scene where Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling raise the temperature on-screen with a hot and steamy love making scene is just hard to ignore. And, come on who doesn't want to see Zac Efron without his shirt on. Need I say more?

2. Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie can make any man/woman weak in the knees. And, when the pair do a love making scene on-screen, the energy is on a whole new level, particularly in this film where they have a rough, intense make out session that's, lets just say, too hot to handle.

3. The Boy Next Door

This film stars JLo in it where she ends up dating a guy who is younger than her. And, the sex scene between her and the guy, who is actually her high school student, is just too hot, spicy and intense. 'It feels wrong and yet you can't stop yourself' kind of a situation, in itself, can make anyone sweat.

4. 365 DNI

This Polish erotic drama became one of the most watched films on Netflix. Despite the film's mildly confusing plot, the sex scenes in the film looked highly realistic. Most of the sex scenes were intense, intimate, passionate and quite convincing. Definitely, watch this film alone.

5. Monster's Ball

This particular scene from the film where Hailey Berry' love interest asks her if he can touch her, is where it all begins. From that moment on, it's all about her pleasure and hitting the "touchdown."

6. Below Her Mouth

This romance drama hit theaters in 2016. The film follows the story of Jasmine who is living with her fiance when she meets Dallas on a night out. Despite having a fiance, Jasmine is unable to get Dallas out of her mind and things just start getting steamy from that point on. They engage in a steamy affair that is sensual and sultry.

7. The Notebook

This film has one of the most iconic love making scenes that starts with a kiss in the rain. It all starts with a passionate kiss but, things start getting steamy when Noah carries Ellie to the bedroom while undressing her along the way. And well, the rest is history.

8. Gone Girl

This particular scene from the film where Amy seduces Desi into having sex with her so that she can ultimately kill him is both, disturbing and erotic. Things escalate too quickly from steamy sex to cold-blooded murder but even then, you just can't deny the hot chemistry both the actors share.

9. Black Swan

This film stars Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis in lead roles. Things get unbearably steamy when both the actors engage in a hot and spicy love making scene in the film that is undeniable, sexy and erotic.

10. Fifty Shades Of Grey

It would be a sin to leave this movie out of the list. And, because we can't pick any particular scene from the film, every sex scene in the film blew our minds because, lets face it, the weapons, the blind folds, the red room, basically everything about this film was like watching soft porn.

Which film do you recommend?