You cannot deny how desis are obsessed with firangis or rather white skin. Call it cultural diversity or what, but Indians love the fusion of desi and videshi things. And are also smitten by foreigners very easily and want a picture with them.

Now Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, a popular Youtuber, visited India for the first time, and a similar incident happened to him. He took to Twitter to talk about it and shared how an Indian wanted to take a picture with him but had no idea who he was, lol.

I was walking around in India and someone asked for a picture. So I asked my translator to ask him what his favorite MrBeast video is and he said that he doesn’t know what a MrBeast is and just wanted a photo with a tall white guy lol.

I was walking around in India and someone asked for a picture. So I asked my translator to ask him what his favorite MrBeast video is and he said that he doesn’t know what a MrBeast is and just wanted a photo with a tall white guy lol — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 24, 2022

Soon the Tweet went viral and desis made a lot of comments about it. But everyone agreed that this is a common practice in India.

MrBeast found that he got white privilege https://t.co/f1wfQj86o6 pic.twitter.com/HgDHd8HBMN — f (@therealfikri) August 24, 2022

It is true @colonialmindset @MrBeast we can't do anything for people like this. https://t.co/5986rnselv — Nitish kumar (@nitishsbv) August 25, 2022

This reminds me of when my Dad went back to visit Burma with a black friend of his



Crowds gathered around the black guy, all asking for photos because they thought he was Mike Tyson https://t.co/bd0CJgccdU — Andrés (@Shaveh_) August 24, 2022

Welcome to India where'd you get your pictured clicked if you don't look brown. If ur white, if ur black, if ur asian looking (east Asians) UR GETTING Photographed FOR SURE https://t.co/XL29L7LgPc — vixy 🎗️ (@2000vinyls) August 24, 2022

Yes you’re just an average white man to them…..congrats 🙄 https://t.co/KOlNyOz5Fb — Klare (@Gangstabihklare) August 24, 2022

That's called racial profiling in your country https://t.co/Hv7jEln7VD — Jugram Haschwalth, Rechtsanwältin (@Haschwa1th) August 25, 2022

people would also not recognize most Hollywood movie actors then who are you? lol https://t.co/PvQQAQRtQc — Suraj Gupta (@SurajGupta_) August 25, 2022

Anyways your content doesn’t match what Indians consume on the internet 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ydYa8xK8PP — Favda Singh (@favdasingh) August 24, 2022

imagine being this self obsessed https://t.co/venCT0ERMJ — Eva Jorgensen (@EvaJorgensen9) August 24, 2022

Daily affair at India Gate, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar and every monument with foreign visitors. https://t.co/Euej1PtuYk — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) August 24, 2022

Indian people treating white people like a animal in zoo is very funny to me https://t.co/PCqdgn35vI — laki, forever that girl (@ryusoooyeol) August 25, 2022

Indian obsession to click photos with white people is something I will never get, have seen this behavior myself quite a few times. Similarly they pass pretty cheap comments on seeing black people, I have seen so many people in my hostel call African exchange students Kaalu. https://t.co/VPdb8IruGm — One last time (@nagori_bhai_123) August 24, 2022

Mr beast in india? Hope he makes a video with @RanveerOfficial !! 😂 https://t.co/X6A5KPPDMJ — OUR STUPID REACTIONS (@STUPIDREACTIONS) August 24, 2022

Btw, there's no reason for it but desis still do it.

