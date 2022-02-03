There are a number of cricketers who have worked in the movies in the past. However, what’s better than watching one of the most iconic former captains acting in a series? Yes, we are talking about Mahendra Singh Dhoni. No, we are not kidding!

Titled Atharva: The Origin, this mythological sci-fi web series is an adaptation of Ramesh Thamilmani’s unpublished book of the same title.

Backed by Dhoni Entertainment, the former international cricketer unveiled the first look from his debut web series on his social media page, where he’s seen in an animated avatar fighting with a demon-like army.

In 2020, Sakshi Dhoni had announced this project and talked about the new age graphic novel.

The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

- Sakshi Dhoni

You can watch the entire announcement here:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who continues to be an idol for a number of cricket fans, is finally making his OTT debut and we simply cannot wait to watch it.