Enough has been said about the near perfect South Asian representation in Ms Marvel, and yet we keep getting something new to talk about, with each new episode. The fifth episode of the MCU show continued the story of Indo-Pak partition, which has also emerged as a sub-theme in the series. And, as icing on the cake, we finally got to see Fawad Khan on-screen. The internet has been gushing over his character, Hasan, and we don't blame them.

However, it's the filmy romance that has made desis happier - we're soon going to lose count of all the things we loved in the episode. 'Time and Again', or episode 5 of the series takes us into the past, which also revolves a lot around Aisha, and how she was separated from her family. And, with Aisha and Hasan, we got a love-story, the kind that makes you giddy.

Like a lot of Bollywood films and Pakistani dramas, it had a meet-cute which almost started with a fight. We then see Hasan helping Aisha, in a place that is alien to her. From the visuals that are typically filmy to the chemistry, everything almost made me forget that I was watching a show about a superhero.

The story advances from a strange meeting, where Hasan recites a poem that reminds him of Aisha, to them building a family together. And, if that doesn't speak romance, I don't know what does.

Whether it's the exchanged looks throughout the episode, or the fact that their love-story has everything we expect or like in films, Aisha and Hasan now have a special place in all our hearts. They're like those characters we wholeheartedly root for. Marvel has clearly done their homework in giving us this heartfelt South Asian representation of romance, that is so pure. It literally unfolds across borders, and there's no way to not fall in love with it.

And it seems like Twitter is not getting over the episode soon - rightly so.

Never in my wildest dreams I had thought that the MCU would present a love story set in the time of partition of United India; that too exquisitely.#MsMarvel #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/VCJ8p1BoiQ — Aswin K (@NotionsofAswin) July 6, 2022

A moment for all the og Dastaan fans who watch Ms. Marvel. Hasan's love story just never makes it. — Ri-ri (@ashesofmydreams) July 6, 2022

#MsMarvel is a love letter across generations & borders. Thank you, @MiniB622 & @bishakali 🤲🏾💛



To witness both the love story unfolding against the backdrop of Partition, & the intergenerational healing — I have no words to describe how dear & necessary that felt. Verklempt. pic.twitter.com/h9u4W9GPVB — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕠𝕤’𝕤 𝕤𝕚𝕝𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕘 (@Ayesha_Mattu) July 7, 2022

1942: A love story ft. Fawad Khan#MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/yMp6mY9sIw — Harshvardhan Singh Thapa (@Humorosaurus) July 6, 2022

I could have watched an entire movie centred on Aisha and Hasan. The way that they look at each other! Their chemistry, Hasan reciting poetry! Just a beautiful, sweet old school love story marred by the violence of partition. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/H5358l19Sd — aneela✨🇵🇸 (@anee1a) July 6, 2022

You guys!!!! Kamala Khan’s great grandma during the Pakistan/India partition…She’s fucking gorgeous, and this love story 🥹🥹🥹 #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/Aarlu5NQ0Y — Chris Del Rey (@CMouaDelRey) July 7, 2022

This week’s Ms.Marvel shared a love story, a story about Partition, a reflection on multigenerational families and the relationships between mothers and daughters, and much more. Beautifully directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. #MsMarvel — Mehek Seyid (@whatthemehek) July 6, 2022

Episode 5 of #MsMarvel was so beautiful. This episode had so many heartfelt moments and it even made me tear up a bit. The reveal of the episode made so much sense and the love story between Aisha and Hasan was so beautiful. I adored this episode and I can’t wait for the finale pic.twitter.com/ucpFQCew1u — Owen (@OwennZo) July 6, 2022

i need a full 3 hour romcom bollywood movie of hasan and aisha's love story #MsMarvel — 🛸 (@1nthearcade) July 6, 2022

꧁ tu mera chaand main teri chaandni

main tera raag tu meri raagini ꧂



for, it all comes down to this,

you seek love, love seeks you & it leads you home ♥️



to stories made with compassion & empathy, this will be one of my favourite episodes ♥️



| #MsMarvel | pic.twitter.com/WBypM7U78T — rooohh 🌻 (@kwaabeeda) July 6, 2022

I'd happily watch a feature film just based on their romance.