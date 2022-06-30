Ms Marvel is a refreshing watch for people who feel a sense of honor, to finally witness Muslim, South Asian representation that is more than just the change in accent. The series has desi references that we're all going gaga over, but it's more than that. It also parallelly runs a plot that not only mentions the Indo-Pak partition, but also uses it to define the superhero.

A lot of us have heard stories about the partition, with first hand experiences from our grandparents or great grandparents. And, seeing it as a major plot point or a pop-culture reference definitely hits home, for a lot of us.

A scene from 'Seeing Red', the fourth episode of the Disney+ series, takes place with Kamala and her grandmother on the terrace. It exuberates all the possible warmth that a person can feel at a place that they call home. And the conversation between Kamala and her nani, is something that builds a soft-corner for the show.

Kamala talks about figuring out who she is, as she educates herself about her superpowers. Her nani (portrayed by Samina Ahmad), takes the moment further and talks about her journey, with the continued attempt of finding herself. She talks about the impact of partition in her life, and how she's conflicted about her own identity - that belongs in both India and Pakistan. The scene gives us more than historic details, it adds emotion to an experience which is well, historic.

Throughout the episode, Kamala's nani is shown as someone who's deeply attached to her roots. She also seems to understand Kamala, because of a connection and the common feeling of wanting to find an identity. The scene talks of the impact on people who fled from India to Pakistan and vice versa, during the partition.

Twitter was equally touched with the scene, and MCU's attempt at giving us a better South Asian representation, than we usually see.

Kamala's Nani described the Partition of India perfectly. It's not just a significant historical event in world history. The long lasting horrific memories of that experience still terrorize millions of South Asians to this date pic.twitter.com/kwB3BfykZp — Swarna | exams era (@kidofmisfortune) June 29, 2022

Ms Marvel is truly depicting the story of partition and the hate and horror british put on muslims. pic.twitter.com/8ASWAqFz7X — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨 𝕂𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 - Ms Marvel Era ⚡️ (@MarvelUpdatesPK) June 29, 2022

Ms Marvel's latest episode portrayed the Partition of India, via the last trains to leave for Karachi in its last few moments -- it made me sob, thinking of my own family from that time who had their lives devastated by colonialism & said Partition. — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) June 29, 2022

A 40-minute Ms Marvel episode did so much to address partition than anything else I’ve ever seen. This scene broke my heart. Many families went through this. My family went through this. I grew up hearing stories about this and just wish I could have shared this with my uncle 💔 pic.twitter.com/A4yiyJJ3qa — Priya Gulraj (@PriyaGulraj) June 29, 2022

Saw the Ms. Marvel episode 4 (first time I've not watched a Marvel D+ episode immediately as it's released). I love how they're exploring so much like the partition and her Nani figuring out where she belongs, and not just the main plot. Best D+ MCU show and it's not even close. pic.twitter.com/QcSsaXUAjK — Daily MCM | Chadwick Forever! (@EARTH199999MCU) June 30, 2022

Y'all don't understand this might be the first time the Partition is being shown in something this mainstream i had chills throughout the ending.

Cannot wait for E05 #MsMarvel — kaeden 🌈 (@wandasitcoms) June 29, 2022

Not that many years ago I would have never dreamed that Marvel would do a coming-of-age story about a girl who goes to Karachi to discover her roots, and a dimensional rift thematically references India's partition. It's really cool. #MsMarvel — Rajiv Moté (@RajivMote) June 29, 2022

Love that Ms Marvel is delving into the Partition of India.....the show as a whole really does show a side of South Asians that I feel wider audiences aren't familiar with. We're more than just an accent. — BHAVOTELLI (@bhavotelli) June 29, 2022

We were more than happy with desi songs, and then Marvel gave us more to root for.